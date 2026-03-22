What is not lost, but only forgotten

Neha Sinha’s ‘Wild Capital’ is an ode to nature in her beloved city, a love letter to discovering nature in Delhi. Writing about nature in the 21st century is hard because cherishing it can feel like Nero fiddling while Rome burns. How should we write about nature when most species are declining and some are even going extinct right before our eyes; ecosystems are devastated and turned into ruins of invasive species, concrete, and waste? Every written word that does not contribute towards saving the environment feels hollow. Taking a moment to indulge in nature without giving back through conservation feels irresponsible.

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Neha gives us a masterclass in relating to nature in these difficult times. The title, ‘Wild Capital’, is a creative wordplay on the different meanings of capital: money, centre of power, and centre of attention. The prose is poetic and soothing; the flow of text like a gentle mountain stream; the pace like a stroll through woods.

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The book begins with an attempt to rediscover what has been forgotten and deemed lost. A reminder not to lose it before it is lost. A reminder to keep searching and to keep looking for natural beauty in the places we, the people, call home — our cities. But how do you search for something that is not lost but only forgotten?

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Here again, Neha gently leads the reader like a nature guide in a bird park. The first part of the book, ‘The Forgotten’, starts with explorations of gardens — those transition zones between the house and the outside world — and then she takes us on a walk through the trees, showing us insects, birds, and her favourite patches of forests and savannahs in Delhi. I saw common birds in new light, got to know places at different times in different light. The book made me look again and again outside my window to notice the myriad hues of light filtering through the canopy of the Jamun tree; reminding me to notice what is not lost but recently forgotten.

Neha reminds us that this is not the only way to find what has been forgotten: she shows us the nature of Delhi through the eyes of three veteran naturalists, taking us to the green depths of dark forests.

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The second part of the book, ‘A City of Its People’, is a brilliant example of leading and following people to rediscover nature in our cities. This section is a big reminder that beautiful trees, birds, butterflies, and animals don’t live only in distant national parks but all around us in our beloved cities. That one does not always need to plan a holiday to a National Park, but a short stroll in the first place in town with the right people and being observant about the goings-on of nature can be equally fascinating.

This is where I could not help but take a pause and remind myself that Delhi is often in the news for its poor air quality, lack of safety for women, and its general aggressive rhythm. Neha reminds us that in all this din, Delhi is also a city of barbets and fireflies, forests and grasslands, owls and butterflies. These paradoxes are foregrounded to a smaller extent in the last part of the book: ‘The Found’.

This section is an attempt to cherish what is then discovered from all this searching and looking, leading and following, wandering and getting lost. To treasure the friendships that are made along this journey, the words that are created, the wonders that are seen and the experiences that are had.

Nature, even that which is left in a city, helps us find new species, their stories, their colours, texture and, to the observer, create new meaning. Not all nature enthusiasts are in love with cities, but some are, and many of those who aren’t often still live in cities. Neha’s lens makes us all relook at our cities both as places where nature is lost and could be found.

‘Wild Capital’ will make you re-look at your own city — small or big, clean or polluted, loud or calm, safe or unsafe — in a completely new way. A way that puts the trees, birds, butterflies and animals in the foreground. When I was done reading it, it still made me go out for a stroll to my neighbourhood garden and appreciate the large ficus tree with the chatter of mynas and parakeets. It’s a book that seamlessly transcends from the page and onto the closest patch of green. It made me ponder about the black kite sitting on the busy streetlight, even as I was stuck in the busy traffic below.

‘Wild Capital’ taught me that a city should always have fireflies.

— The reviewer is director of the India Program of the Snow Leopard Trust