‘Whatever It Takes’ by Sangeetha Chakrapani: Between hope & exhaustion

In ‘Whatever it Takes’, author Sangeetha Chakrapani sits beside you to narrate a story that almost every parent raising a child with special needs would relate to. In this moving memoir, she recounts every tear shed, every step taken forward, the deep hurt, and the acute embarrassment that lies behind the “plastic smile” which almost never fails to fool the perfect world.

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The author begins her narrative with the lengths she went to, to fulfil her intense desire to become a mother very early in her marriage.

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Sangeetha accepts she did not use common sense when she allowed a nurse to decide on the treatment in the absence of the doctor. Without overwhelming the reader, she then recounts how having four children through intrauterine insemination (IUI) — two of them on spectrum and one needing extensive medical care — redefined everything, including the much-less-talked-about equation between a couple and even the shift in her role from a mother to more of a manager.

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The strain and silence that can enter a relationship under pressure are acknowledged without bitterness. She writes of partnership not as a fixed state, but as something that must be renegotiated, reshaped, and sometimes rebuilt. These moments feel honest, even brave, in their refusal to idealise.

She beautifully captures the everyday — the small victories that feel immense, the setbacks that arrive without warning, and the exhaustion that lingers beneath routine as life becomes less about expectation and more about adaptation.

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Gently but firmly, Sangeetha holds your hand and walks you through the different shades of neurodiversity. With care and a disarming simplicity, she makes you live the shifts to find a balance, learning and unlearning, hope and despair, discovering the extraordinary strength, revisiting decisions, and the what ifs.

The soul of this journey lies in the deep faith she finds in Sai Baba. The faith which found its roots in the heart that sank several times, beginning with the diagnosis, but had to be strong enough to give unconditional love and fight social judgment.

What draws you in further is the answer to the question which most parents carry, but cannot answer — who after me will care for this vulnerable human being? It is not a go-to guide but does tell you that progress may not always be visible and joy can be found in the most unexpected places.

The small, tell-tale anecdotes in the second half of the book bear testament that a life that seems limited, impossible and irreversible can be lived beautifully and meaningfully. That almost never prim and proper homes, which could be easily judged for storing clothes in plastic buckets, have so much going. What it takes is courage, acceptance, help, and a never-die attitude.

My takeaway from the book comes right at the end. When restraint breaks. When the narrative finds a turning point. And stops asking for a different life. “Give me my life back,” she writes — a line that repeats, gathers weight, and refuses to be softened.

This is not resilience. This is grief stripped of language. Not just for what is, but for what will never be. And then, quietly, the question dissolves. Life does not come back. Instead, the narrative shifts. From loss to construction, from longing to a harder, clearer task: how to live within what remains.

— The reviewer is a freelance journalist