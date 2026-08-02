What’s on the PM’s table?

I have always believed that breakfast is the most personal meal of the day. Lunch is negotiation and dinner is duty, but the morning is intimate. I want, at that hour, only the people I actually like around me. So, when I read that Jawaharlal Nehru ran much of his inner life over breakfast, I felt an odd kinship with a man I never met.

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That connection is what Purabi Shridhar and Sanghita Singh chase in ‘The Prime Minister’s Table’. The two journalists walked into the kitchens of India’s PMs, from Nehru to Narendra Modi, talking to family, friends, staff and chefs about food.

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At Teen Murti, the first meal was almost always a family affair — porridge, cereals, eggs and toast, with the occasional invited guest. Dr Karan Singh, who first met Nehru in 1947, remembered how he “often liked meeting people over breakfast, especially those he was fond of”. That last clause is the whole thing for me. Nehru called you over because he wanted your company before the day turned into a country’s worth of problems. And what a country it was in those first years — freedom barely arrived, Gandhi assassinated within six months, refugees pouring across a raw new border, whole regions short of grain. He held it together, and still found the morning hour for a violinist one day and a biologist the next. The diplomat K Shankar Bajpai recalled the roll call: “One day it would be Yehudi Menuhin, the next Sir Julian Sorell Huxley.” Two guests at most, so the conversation could breathe. I read that and thought, yes, that is exactly how the morning should be spent.

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What draws me in most is his courtesy and mannerisms. Dehradun journalist Raj Kanwar, who first met him as a rookie in the 1950s, said Nehru was “polite and courteous to a fault”. “I never heard him address anyone as tu; he would always say aap. Even the waiter and the cook who served him at the Circuit House were accorded due courtesy.” A Prime Minister who says aap to the cook is telling you something no speech could. He had a temper, but a revealing one: he “would tolerate big blunders but would lose his temper at some inane idiocy”. Kanwar also sensed that behind all the crowds, Nehru was a lonely man, and I guess a lonely man protects his mornings.

An office note from 1956 is almost comic in its precision: “The Prime Minister is not used to spice and chillies at all. When he eats meat, he does so sparingly and has far more vegetables. He likes a full vegetarian meal.” Coffee with hot milk in the morning, weak tea in the afternoon. Here was a Harrow and Cambridge man who could have eaten anything, now running a country learning to feed itself, tilting towards planning, self-sufficiency and state-led socialism. Austerity was not a fad; it was of a piece with politics. Two small stories tell me more than any policy. Once, on a 12-hour train ride in 1950, this man who rose at 4.30 am got no morning tea until one stop before his destination. As the book puts it, he “neither flared up nor reprimanded anyone”. And at a Teen Murti dinner for new MPs on the lawns, he saw slum children who had climbed the boundary wall to watch the guests eat. He picked up his plate, walked over, and handed it to a young boy. At once, every MP gave up his plate too.

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His table was UP-Kashmiri: dum aloo, khatti tarkari, roganjosh. And then there was the mango. We all know the Ghalib stories, the poet who could put away dozens, who loved the fruit past all reason. Now I know Nehru’s version too. His nephew Gautam Kaul once admitted that he ate mangoes with a knife from the side. Nehru called him over, a langra on his plate, and taught him the asli way: cut it around the centre, twist into two roundels, scoop the flesh, suck the seed. “He said mango is an Indian fruit and the English wouldn’t be able to teach you. Until your hands have juice streaming down, you haven’t eaten a mango.” From prison, years earlier, he had written to his sister: “It is a delight to eat langra again.”

There is an important gap, too, between what a PM serves and what he eats. At a UAE banquet in 2015, chef Sanjeev Kapoor laid out a lavish Indo-Arabic spread crowned by a royal Gujarati thali, but Narendra Modi quietly ate the plain Abu Dhabi vegetarian dishes instead, saying that to know a country, you must eat its food. That same year, on his visit to the Parliament canteen, he ate a normal vegetarian thali, with palak, rajma, dal, rice and a tandoori roti, for Rs 29.

If a plate can show restraint, it can also hold memory. And the deepest memory our kitchens carry is of Partition. IK Gujral, born in Jhelum, kept a Punjabi table that began not with breakfast but brunch — “they never had breakfast”. Manmohan Singh, born in Gah in what became Pakistan, carried a lost world with him, the masalewala chicken whose recipe “was lost with uncle”. He once said he dreamed of a day one could “have breakfast in Amritsar, lunch in Lahore and dinner in Kabul”.

The book is at its best here, saving voices that are vanishing. It is more a scrapbook than analysis, warm rather than argued, but that is its charm. You finish it feeling you have had tea in these houses.

— The reviewer is an author and chef