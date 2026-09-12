When gender stops being a debate and becomes a life

There are books about gender that arrive like manifestos. They tell us what is wrong, who is responsible and, usually before the final page, what the world ought to look like.

I have always been more drawn to books that leave a question behind.

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Priyadarshini Bhattacharya’s ‘Ashes to Light: Stories of Hope Towards Gender Justice’ is one such book. The anthology brings together voices from cinema, law, sport, food, literature, activism, public life and bureaucracy. Its contributors include filmmaker Deepa Mehta, producer and screenwriter Kiran Rao, actor Rahul Bose, food historian Pushpesh Pant, social activist Laxmi and former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

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What makes the collection compelling, however, is not simply who is speaking. It is where gender appears.

It appears in the kitchen. In a marriage. In an office meeting. In the way a girl is taught to sit and the way a boy is told not to cry. It appears in the career a woman is encouraged to pursue — and the one she is quietly advised to postpone. It appears in questions of beauty, ambition, motherhood, sexuality, law and the right to occupy public space.

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And, of course, in that most familiar Indian question: What will people say?

We have become remarkably skilled at disguising control as concern.

Don’t come home too late.

Don’t be too ambitious.

You should learn to adjust.

Why do you need to work so much?

You are a mother now.

None of these sentences sounds revolutionary on its own. Together, however, they can form an entire architecture of a woman’s life.

This is where ‘Ashes to Light’ is at its strongest. It does not confine gender injustice to the spectacular — the courtroom battle, the protest, the crime that makes the headlines. Instead, it examines the quieter negotiations through which inequality becomes ordinary.

The book’s central strength lies in this attention to the everyday. Its essays ask us to notice what we have stopped noticing: who cooks, who remembers, who earns, who inherits, who apologises, who gets angry, who gets to leave and who is expected to stay.

That last distinction is particularly important.

We often describe women’s unpaid labour as “care”. There is truth in the word, but there can also be convenience in it. A woman remembers who likes less salt, which child has an appointment, what needs to be bought, cooked, cleaned, arranged and anticipated. We call it instinct. We call it love.

But who taught her to become the household’s memory?

And when did that memory become her responsibility alone?

Questions such as these give the anthology its force. They turn what can seem like ordinary domestic arrangements into questions of power.

The book is also valuable because it does not pretend that there is one universal experience of being a woman in India. Gender is shaped by class, caste, sexuality, profession, age, privilege and geography. The experience of a filmmaker is not the experience of a woman working in an office; the experience of a transgender activist cannot simply be folded into a generic category of “women’s issues”; and the legal questions surrounding family and marriage are inseparable from the social structures in which families actually function.

The contributors consequently approach gender from very different directions.

Deepa Mehta brings questions of creativity and choice into the conversation. Kiran Rao writes from the intimate terrain of marriage, identity and personal history. Rahul Bose’s engagement with women’s rugby opens up questions about bodies, sport and the freedom to occupy physical space. Pushpesh Pant takes us into the Indian kitchen, where food and domestic labour reveal another dimension of gendered expectation. Laxmi’s perspective complicates conventional ideas of beauty, bodies and acceptance. Chandrachud’s contribution turns towards law and the feminist origins of thinking about the Indian family.

The variety is important.

This is not a book in which every voice has been polished into agreement. It feels closer to a table around which people have arrived carrying different histories.

Some essays will inevitably speak more directly to a reader than others. That unevenness, however, is part of the anthology’s appeal. It leaves room for discomfort and disagreement — qualities increasingly absent from conversations about gender that are compressed into the certainty and speed of social media.

There is another quality here that I appreciated: the book does not mistake anger for the only form of seriousness.

There is anger, certainly. But there is also tenderness, humour, memory, discomfort and hope.

The hope is the more interesting of these.

It is not motivational hope, the kind that promises that everything will eventually work out. It is a quieter and more demanding form of hope: the belief that change begins with attention. With refusing to call something normal simply because it has been repeated for generations. With questioning the arrangements we inherited. With recognising that “adjustment” cannot forever be another word for surrender.

The title becomes meaningful in that context.

‘Ashes to Light’ suggests transformation, but not an uncomplicated one. Ashes are what remain after something has burned. They contain evidence of destruction, but also the possibility of beginning again.

That feels like an apt metaphor for the gender conversation in India.

We carry histories of mothers who adjusted because they had no choice, daughters who refused to, men who were never taught tenderness, families that confused protection with control, women who made themselves smaller to keep households comfortable, and others who decided that discomfort was preferable to disappearance.

The light, then, is not a triumphant destination waiting at the end of the book.

It is the act of seeing.

And once we begin to see gender in the ordinary — in who cooks, who earns, who inherits, who apologises, who gets angry, who gets to leave and who is expected to stay — it becomes much harder to pretend that equality is only a matter of laws, policies and slogans.

That is the lasting achievement of ‘Ashes to Light’.

It takes the gender conversation out of the conference room and brings it home.

And home, perhaps, is where the most consequential arguments about gender have always taken place.