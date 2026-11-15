Why India’s grandest slogans still stop at the pavement, Suhel Seth asks in ‘WTF India: Are We Losing the Plot?’

There are books that describe a country, and those that hold up a mirror so uncomfortably close that we cannot pretend not to recognise ourselves. Suhel Seth’s ‘WTF India: Are We Losing the Plot?’ belongs firmly to the second category.

It is an incandescent, wickedly funny and occasionally heartbreaking indictment of a nation whose ambitions are astronomical while its everyday standards remain subterranean. We can send a rover to the Moon, but cannot build roads that reliably survive the monsoon. We speak of becoming a global superpower while negotiating potholes, poisonous air, garbage, broken drains and bureaucratic indignity as unavoidable features of everyday life.

What makes ‘WTF India’ particularly compelling is Seth’s refusal to make this a perfunctory government-bashing exercise. His gaze is unsparing, but it turns inwards too. The State has failed its citizens; citizens, meanwhile, accommodate, circumvent and sometimes enable that failure. We complain about corruption after paying an agent at the driving licence office. We condemn queue jumping while using connections to get ahead. We keep our homes immaculate and treat the service lane outside as somebody else’s problem. This hypocrisy is part of the crisis. Seth’s sharpest provocation is that civic behaviour is not an abstract virtue; it is respect for fellow citizens, public property and ourselves.

The book moves beyond the familiar litany of urban misery. Seth connects bad roads, polluted rivers, failing hospitals, inaccessible justice, poor schools and unreliable services to a deeper question of governance and equality. A middle-class citizen may hire an agent, switch to a private hospital or buy an air purifier. A poor citizen cannot. The ability to purchase an escape route has become a grotesque substitute for the right to functioning public services. This is not merely an inconvenience; it is a poverty trap. Clean air, safe streets, education and healthcare are not luxuries but basic entitlements.

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There is also a welcome impatience with performative progress. Seth skewers glossy CSR reports, ribbon-cutting ceremonies and grand announcements that substitute optics for outcomes. A new highway is no triumph if its drain is already clogged; a clean-air initiative is an insult if the city’s air remains unbreathable. His argument is not anti-development. It is a demand that development be measured by whether ordinary people can live with dignity, not by the size of the announcement or the photograph taken beside it.

Several books on the international bookshelf have similarly dwelt on civic dysfunction. Lincoln Steffens’ ‘The Shame of the Cities’ exposed municipal corruption in America while confronting citizens with their complicity. Jane Jacobs’ ‘The Death and Life of Great American Cities’ defended human-scale public spaces and neighbourhood life against top-down planning. Both helped shape how we think about civic responsibility. But India’s contradictions demand their own account: technological ambition alongside infrastructural failure; jugaad as a way of life; private purchases replacing public services; and rules treated as obstacles to outsmart. Seth brings these strands together in an accessible, unapologetically Indian polemic.

‘WTF India’ does not leave readers marinating in outrage. Its latter sections offer a practical civic agenda: document failures, photograph potholes, file complaints even when portals malfunction, vote on roads, drains, schools and air rather than identity alone, question candidates publicly, organise with neighbours and make elected representatives answer for their promises.

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Seth’s conclusion is both hopeful and bracing. He imagines an India where public life is not an ordeal, where a child can play in a park, a woman can walk safely on a pavement, rivers remain rivers and citizens do not need heroic resourcefulness to get through an ordinary day. The point is not that India lacks talent, money or democratic possibility. It is that we have repeatedly chosen the wrong priorities, and tolerated these.

Suhel Seth has written a book that should irritate the complacent, unsettle the privileged and galvanise the young. It is funny without being flippant, angry without being nihilistic, and patriotic without confusing patriotism with applause. Read it for the rage, certainly. But read it for the responsibility it places at our own door.

India does not need another slogan about its greatness. It needs citizens who insist that greatness begin at street level. Read, rage, repeat — and then do something.

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— The reviewer is an acclaimed author