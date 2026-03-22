Why the flavour of power lingers in the history of spice

Over four centuries ago, the Banda Islands, which form part of the Maluku province of Indonesia, became the site of a largely forgotten genocide. In the span of a week, over 15,000 Bandanese were massacred by the Dutch East India Company, in a brutal bid to monopolise the trade in nutmeg and mace. At the time, nutmeg was no ordinary spice. It was endemic to these islands and among the most coveted commodities in the world. The islanders resisted colonial control, and paid with their lives.

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Amitav Ghosh recounts this event in his 2021 book ‘The Nutmeg’s Curse’, where the spice becomes a prism through which to understand colonial extractivism and its long shadow on climate and human history. Ghosh writes that humanity is so closely entangled with the products of the Earth that the past cannot be remembered without them. A similar thread runs through Ramya Chamalie Jirasinghe’s debut novel, ‘Father Cabraal’s Recipe for Love Cake’. Jirasinghe too excavates the violent histories of the spice trade, but through fiction, weaving together two timelines — the present and the late 17th century, when colonial forces transformed forested landscapes into extractive plantations.

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In her imagined world, The Company rules with calculated brutality, enslaving local populations and plundering both land and life. Even animals are not spared, with elephants, monkeys and exotic creatures shipped to the European masters as tokens to affirm The Company’s “worthwhile work” on an island “that can fall off any map very easily”.

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Power, in the novel, is embodied in the coldly manipulative deputy governor Simon Cloete, who understands that domination lies not merely in possession but in perception: the illusion of power, he believes, is often enough to subdue resistance. At the heart of the narrative stands Santiago, the house with the island’s longest verandah, built by the ambitious settler Santiago De Melo. De Melo marries a local woman Maria, charmed both by her beauty and her large pepper estate. The battle for control over this spice threatens to tear asunder a forested haven and its people. The titular love cake, bolo-de-amore, perfected by the compassionate Father Alessandro Cabraal, carries within it the paradox of the nutmeg itself. “With enough of this in a bolo, you can keep the plague from a home… With a lot more, you can kill someone,” the priest tells Maria, as he shares the secret of the recipe.

In the present timeline, Katharina Silvaria returns from London to live in Santiago. A former war correspondent, she turns to baking the fabled love cake, exporting it across the world. Infused with the island’s spices and stories, the cake becomes for her both livelihood and balm. It acts as the physical and metaphorical link between the island’s colonial past and its present. For Katharina, baking it becomes a means of survival and healing from the trauma of her reporting days. But history, as the novel reveals, does not remain buried. It resurfaces in new forms of power and resistance, embodied in Rajeev Almeida, a privileged yet empathetic figure who leads a political insurgency against a corrupt government. On the run, he seeks refuge in Katharina’s home.

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Within this vortex of domination and resistance, love and bloodshed, the novel points towards a familiar, unsettling truth: history repeats itself, and its lessons remain largely unlearned. Navigating between two periods and storylines is not always easy but Jirasinghe sustains the flow evenly. However, one wishes that the novel had a broader canvas. For, certain narrative arcs, such as that of De Melo and Maria, and to some extent, of Katharina and Rajeev, feel abruptly curtailed. In the end, the quiet force of Jirasinghe’s lyrical prose lingers — a reflection of her grounding in poetry.

The novel reminds us that the history of spice is never just about flavour — it is about power and its enduring scars.

— The reviewer is a Bengaluru-based contributor