Why the Siberian crane gave up on the Keoladeo Ghana Park

My main reason for going again and again to the Keoladeo Ghana National Park was to see its most iconic bird — the Siberian crane. Known as the ‘lily of birds’, Dr Salim Ali described it as ‘a magnificently beautiful, immaculately white crane’ for its gleaming white feathers, tall, graceful body, long neck and contrasting bright red ‘mask’ on its face.

Once this lovely bird used to be a regular winter visitor to the Ghana as well as to many other wetlands in north India. Family parties of Siberian cranes used to be seen in waterbodies around the area but when those became unsuitable or too dry, the birds would come only to the Keoladeo Ghana in Bharatpur. Unfortunately, from the last decade of the previous century onwards, fewer and fewer had been coming to the Keoladeo wetland.

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Only when the birds stopped coming did I realise how lucky I was to have seen them at all. During my earlier visits, I used to see small groups of ‘Sibes’ (as birders called them affectionately) walking with their typically dignified steps in shallow water, probing the soft mud to pull out tubers of sedges and fleshy roots of other aquatic plants that are their main food. Sometimes, there were parties of several adults with a few juveniles along with them, while at other times there were small families with just one young.

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On misty days, their slim white fairy-like figures at the distance was a magical sight. On my last visit, I saw just one adult pair with their young one. Unlike its snowy white parents, the chick was brownish coloured with streaks of white on its body. It was fairly big, almost as tall as the adults, yet I couldn’t help wondering how it was strong enough to fly at such young age all the way on the long journey from its nest in Siberia. Perhaps that was the last family that came to Bharatpur.

The flock that used to come to Bharatpur was from a population that bred near the great Ob river in the western part of Siberia. Once the summer season was over and the chicks had grown big enough, the cranes would start on their incredible migratory journey to India.

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Their route via Kazakhstan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan covered thousands of kilometres, flying high above mountain ranges to reach their warm wintering ground.

Unfortunately, during this journey, they were hunted in some of the places where they stopped to rest along the way. These threats and the Indian wetland becoming unsuitable for the ‘Sibes’ were among the reasons for their numbers coming down so drastically from 100 birds counted in the year 1968 to 0 in 2002. There was a terrible drought in 2001-2002 that made the Keoladeo wetland dry up completely. The hard ground would have made it impossible for the cranes to find food, since they needed to feed on sedges and tubers that they pulled out from under soft moist mud with their long beaks.

Even though the water filled up during subsequent years, the cranes never returned.

There were threats to their breeding habitat in Siberia too. Being accustomed to wide open spaces with no humans around, when people come into their area or send livestock like reindeer for grazing, they get disturbed.

Ornithologists and scientists all over the world were very concerned that the Siberian crane had become critically endangered. The International Crane Foundation and scientists teamed up to start artificial breeding programmes so that the species doesn’t die out completely. They incubated Sibes’ eggs in laboratories, and from the time the chicks hatched, till they grew, they were kept away from people, so that they don’t see any humans or even hear their voices.

The people who looked afier these chicks wore white costumes and masks to cover their face. To feed them, they used puppets that looked like a Siberian crane’s head and neck, with the same shape of its beak.

Sadly, the Siberian crane is extinct in India now. Once we were proud to host these exquisitely beautiful birds every year. The pleasant weather of Bharatpur and the wetland ecosystem of the Keoladeo Ghana were ideally suited for them to get away from the harsh winter of their Arctic home. I can only hope that with the serious conservation efforts that are being made now, these lovely birds will return to India once again.

— Excerpted with permission from the publisher, Talking Cub/Speaking Tiger