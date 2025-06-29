‘Wings of Courage’ by Charu Malik is a story of shining through pain, loss

‘Grief can be the garden of compassion. If you keep your heart open through everything, your pain can become your greatest ally in your life’s search for love and wisdom.’ — Rumi

Rarely does one come across stories, and that too real life ones, that not only touch a chord in your heart but pierce through it to make you see the power of human resilience, love and commitment. ‘Wings of Courage’ is one such book wherein Charu Malik shares her journey from pain and grief to faith and gratitude, with a simplicity that is reflective of her courage. It is the story of a remarkable woman who, in spite of a debilitating physical condition, bears pain and loss to stay steadfast on the path of faith and goodness.

A bubbly, vivacious newlywed woman’s dreams are cruelly shattered on being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in her twenties. The disease threatens to confine her to a bed for life, with complete dependence on caregivers, but she doesn’t choose the path of self-pity and despair. Instead, she decides to fight and refuses to let her failing body dent her soul and zest for life.

The love and support of her devoted husband, Sunil, and a circle of close friends and family are her pillars of strength in this fight. But her trials are not finite as a simple moment of happiness is followed by months and years of agony in her case.

The birth of her son Alok after a lot of complications brings happiness to the family, giving her a reason to forget her physical ordeal. But Alok, too, turns into another test for her.

The happy and cheerful little boy, who is an oasis in his parents’ tough life, suddenly suffers kidney complications and a painful transplant too becomes a fleeting ray of hope as his body fails slowly, leading to a painful end. The helplessness of parents to see their child wilt each moment can’t be put into words, but here we have a book that attempts that. How much pain can one suffer, one is forced to ask while turning each page.

‘Wings of Courage’ reminds us of the transience of life, and why one shouldn’t take anything for granted. The seemingly simple flow of words actually intensifies the pain, as the agony of a woman, mother, wife, sister, daughter oozes through each chapter.

Her efforts to bear loss after loss, while battling physical complications, and still holding out a helping hand for others and society are what make her a larger-than-life persona. The fact that it is a true story and that Charu has lived through each of those singeing moments for almost four decades gives a peep into her true mettle.

This is a story that must be read by all those who let pain, grief and loss overwhelm them and move on the road to despondency. Charu and Sunil embody love, strength and grit that is simply superhuman, and thus inspiring for all.

Charu’s story will make you take a deep-dive into her darkest moments and then emerge with the light of faith and human grit, wiser and humbled.

In ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, John Green wrote, “Grief doesn’t change you, it reveals you.” And Charu Malik is a living example of it.