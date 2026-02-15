‘Writing from the Solitary’: Wounds & revelations

What is it about loneliness and solitude — are they separate, or do they share an intrinsic bond? Is being solitary the same as being stalked by abject loneliness? Is a compulsive loner also solitary?

Advertisement

This anthology enters an intimate, offbeat terrain of the unconscious. The writers, from various languages and cultures, weave the inner life of the mind with nuance and sensitivity, so that their complex assembly of emotions rediscovers a warm and cosy home in their short stories.

Advertisement

Life is hard, but you can also encounter optimism in a dark corner of the next bylane, where a streak of sunshine has made a quiet nest — for instance, a back door that opens into a park where there is a wedding.

Advertisement

In ‘The Mysterious Gifts of the Fake Snake’, perhaps one of the finest pieces in the collection, Bhaswati Ghosh rediscovers her childhood, trapped in an uncanny and cruel sense of self-exile that she can neither understand nor explain. The nightmares — or the slow resurrection — never fully manifest, yet it is all so cinematic that every sentence becomes a still from a film.

She does not step out through the back door — her basic instinct tells her not to. It is the same instinct that stops her from taking the bus after school. She is tired and scared. She is only five years old, sitting alone on a bench outside her classroom in an empty school building, her tears dried up. The stark loneliness of a child haunts. When she sees a figure — her grandmother Titti — approaching, she knows she is safe.

Advertisement

Her Dadubhai and Titti leave this world, one after another. She is left with her mysterious snake of condemnation, unable to make sense of it all. The slow, simmering, solitary torment of this little girl is so heart-wrenching that you want to reach out to her and to others like her, who, like flowers, are pristine in their innocence yet cannot speak out.

A thread of simplicity and lucidity runs through the book — from Nirala’s lonely poem in the autumn of his life (he was always a loner) to Sara Rai’s ‘Love’, in which an imagined door in an imagined home keeps opening ajar, with the rustling leaves, the chirruping of crickets… sighing, heaving, whispering… an unseen orchestra...

Come, come, come, she writes.

‘Beloved,’ she says… ‘Beloved!’

‘You’ve come!’

‘Do you remember?’

No one enters the door.

In ‘Lonelitude and Love: Building Castles in Moonlight’, poet Nabina Das writes about a friend who speaks of the “loneliness of love” — how love travels hundreds of miles to reach the body and soul, the agony of the beloved, and the magical sensations we miss. Her essay moves from Akka Mahadevi to Marquez to Meerabai and Anne Frank. Among other fascinating journeys into the inner self are writings by Mamta Kalia, Tarana Husain Khan, Perundevi, and Jamuna Bini.

This book could be a slow, solo, solitary read in the stillness of dark, stark solitude, or its pages can be gently turned in the middle of a chaotic, dusty, noisy bus station in a mofussil town. It does not matter. In slow motion, these writings open up ancient wounds and revelations. And suddenly, for no rhyme or reason, you sense saline waters well up between your moist eyelashes, a burning sensation somewhere deep inside, while a slow half-smile lingers and spreads across your lips.

A must-read.

— The reviewer is a teacher and senior journalist