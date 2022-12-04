 Yamuna’s Journey : The Tribune India

Yamuna’s Journey by Baba Padmanji. Translated by Deepra Dandekar. Speaking Tiger. Pages 216. Rs 399



AROUND 170 years after it was published, reformer Baba Padmanji’s Marathi novel ‘Yamunaparyatan’, has been translated into English. It highlights the suffering of Hindu widows. The heroine of the novel, Yamuna, starts off as a happily married woman, travelling with her husband across the Bombay Presidency and western India, interacting with widows on the way and realising the extent of their suffering within the Hindu patriarchal and Brahminical society. When Yamuna is widowed, the feisty young woman manages to start a new chapter in life by converting to Christianity.

Of the Raj, Maharajas and Me by MA Sreenivasan. Speaking Tiger. Pages 348. Rs 699

‘Of the Raj, Maharajas and Me’ is not just an autobiography of MA Sreenivasan, a minister in the princely states of Mysore and Gwalior, it is also a portrait of India during and immediately after the British Raj. Sreenivasan witnessed at close quarters the changes that took place in India during this period. The memoir has much on the effectiveness of administration in the two princely states. Further, Sreenivasan provides sharp insights into the negotiations that led to the end of the Raj, and on the new polity that emerged after Independence.

Highway to Swades: Rediscovering India’s Superpowers by Bhairavi Jani. HarperCollins. Pages 432. Rs 699

A 51-day road trip through 24 states and one Union Territory… Bhairavi Jani travelled around India to rediscover the inherent powers of Indians. Jani identifies 12 ‘superpowers’ that can be called to action for the country’s future. For instance, in ‘Power of Enterprise’, she explores the values that connect India’s street vendors and tech entrepreneurs of Bengaluru; in ‘Power of Nature’, she shares the bonds that bind people from Ladakh to Meghalaya and Kumaon; and, in ‘Power of Creativity’, she throws light on our inherent creativity.

River Saraswati and the Aryans by P Lal. Mohindra Publishing House. Pages 208. Rs 1,699

FORMER IPS officer P Lal’s book on the Saraswati is an amalgamation of recent studies on the river and historic references. Who were the Aryans? Were they indigenous? Where is Saraswati? How and why did it disappear? The author deals with the Rig Veda and Saraswati in great detail. He employs recent scientific research to illustrate that the river disappeared twice in the past 80,000 years and discusses the identification of the channels of the Rig Vedic Saraswati with those of the present-day Ghaggar-Hakra system. He also points at the limitation of genetic studies.

IIC Quarterly Edited by Omita Goyal. India International Centre. Pages 165. Rs 125

FROM arts to governance, international relations and education — the autumn issue of ‘IIC Quarterly’ covers a range of subjects. The first five articles are a canvas of the diversity of what constitutes the arts. In other articles, Yogendra Narain discusses the many facets of the civil-military relationship in India. Ajay Dandekar examines the policy compulsions that drive the Sino-Indian relationship and Rajnish Karki discusses the government as an enormous organisation.

