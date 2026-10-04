‘You Envy the Coutinhos’ by Michelle D’Costa: Gulf widens in the Gulf

This book has personal value for me as like the characters, I too lived in the Persian Gulf, in Oman to be precise. ‘You Envy the Coutinhos’ travels across decades and across landscapes. The problems alcohol can cause in a family and how society, status and standing become considerations in taking crucial decisions are portrayed very sensitively by Michelle D’Costa.

Priscilla Coutinho would rather put up with an alcoholic, abusive husband than become a widow. Apparently that existence is more miserable. That one scenario contextualises our social realities much better than a sociology textbook. Her son Joachim, his wife Emilda and daughter Caryn are the main characters of the novel. That being said, their importance goes only so far as the other characters take them. The author has very interestingly divested the narrative power into the hands of the many.

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Joachim’s sister Valerie, his father Joseph and his nephew Darrel Serrao, and the friends of the Coutinhos, all carry significant power in not only fleshing out the protagonists, but in also providing crucial insights into what it means to be an expat in the Gulf.

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Joachim, who had the burning ambition to be a Bollywood actor, is forced by his family circumstances to work in Bahrain. Through his character arc, we discern the ways spaces, languages, cultures and relationships are negotiated in that part of the world. We are also introduced to the politics of perception — the Mangalorean Konkanis and their views on the Konkanis from Bombay. And as this community has been rarely presented in fiction, the insights are indeed fresh.

The social world of expats, the feelings of alienation, the decisions of expenditure that people take, the complications of deportation — the fear of the threat of deportation and how it shapes identities — have been presented with tender care and great fidelity.

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D’Costa shows great understanding of the passive-aggressive transactions that go in relationships, especially in marriages, and the role that children carve out for themselves in all this. The intersectional worlds of adults and adolescents are starkly portrayed.

This is not just a novel on the life of some expats in Bahrain. It contains places, food and geopolitical incidents that will strike a chord with all who have lived in the Gulf. It will also resonate with those who have understood the multidimensionality of relationships and have loved, and simultaneously hated, their family.

It will be comprehensible for those who have faced the pangs of growing up in a rapidly changing world and have been taken advantage of. Those who have tried really hard and failed to achieve their dreams and those who have felt powerless to change the world around them will find themselves in this novel. Readers will think deep and hard about all the fights one has had over lending a helping hand to family.

We might see ourselves in the ways that we deal with loneliness and the unlikely friendships that we may strike up. In short, expat or not, this novel speaks to everyone.

‘You Envy the Coutinhos’ is polyphonic, the different voices coming through with conviction and the characters standing out with ease. Darrel Serrao is given the responsibility of looking in from the outside when the author removes herself as the narrative voice. She maintains narrative balance and at no point is the prose jarring.

D’Costa presents the lives of ordinary people who are fighting the currents of intergenerational trauma, prejudice, unfinished dreams, identity politics, alienation — in short, what an average individual might be undergoing while they read this review.

— The reviewer teaches at All Saints’ College, Thiruvananthapuram