 17-year-old Gurugram boy gets facilitated by the Govt. for his social initiatives : The Tribune India

17-year-old Gurugram boy gets facilitated by the Govt. for his social initiatives

17-year-old Gurugram boy gets facilitated by the Govt. for his social initiatives

Rishabh Sharma empowers disadvantaged community

India, September 20: Rishabh Sharma, a 17-year-old based out of Gurugram, India, was honoured by the government on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence anniversary. He was bestowed with this recognition for his outstanding work in community service, and for empowering hundreds of children from different states and backgrounds through his OneStepForward initiative. 

 

In December 2020, Rishabh incepted the social financing, not-for-profit initiative, OneStepForward, that supports education for underprivileged children, and their social upliftment, providing mid-day meal and skills development programs. In collaboration with Aravindam India foundation, an innovative social enterprise, based out of Gurugram, Rishabh raised significant funds for the disadvantaged community, by using technology platforms for fundraising. 

 

So far the initiative has empowered more than 200 children from various states, through the alternate skills development program of the Aravindam India Gurukul. His initiative has also supported more than 10,000 meals for students enrolled in the skills development initiative at the Aravindam India Foundation. 

 

He is a student of The Shri Ram School, Aravali, Gurugram and this institution’s role in Rishabh’s development cannot be ignored. His compassion towards the disadvantaged section of society is impeccable.

 

In the past, Rishabh has helped in raising funds for Ankit Kumar, hailing from Siwan District, Bihar. Rishabh, through his initiative and network, arranged for Ankit’s tuition fees for the engineering course. This child not only passed the exam with flying colours but is now fulfilling his dream of studying electronics & communication at Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Delhi. Supporting another child’s dream has been the most fulfilling thing that Rishabh has ever done. 

 

In the words of Aravindam India’s Founder, and renowned physician, Dr Lokesh Abrol, “Rishabh’s life story is an inspiration for his peers. When more youngsters like Rishabh take up the cause of ‘each one to everyone, helping in creating opportunities for many, that will be the day when India will be a beacon not just for her own, but for the entire humanity across the world.”

 

17-years-old Rishabh grew up in a city environment serving the disadvantaged people around him. His journey started with the Naya Savera Foundation Gurugram in 2016, when he was only 11 years old. He spent a lot of time with the children at the foundation to understand their needs, and with his parents, providing them with study materials, mid-day meals and other utility items which they required in their daily lives. Rishabh was more driven to help these children to have the same dreams and opportunities as him. “Work and community service go hand in hand” is what Rishabh says.

 

Mr. Subro Das, Founder & Director Naya Savera Foundation said, "One person can make a difference and everyone should try, and together, we can create positive change”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

4
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

5
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

6
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season