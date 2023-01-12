4 Crypto Assets To Gift Your Loved Ones In The New Year

In case you missed the memo, cryptocurrencies have become the new way to gift friends and families, especially after seeing a pattern of price uptrends as the new year begins. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets; however, they present an opportunity to make money, especially in market conditions where everything goes at a discount. You can consider gifting your loved ones some cryptocurrencies with the potential to blow up in the coming year. It would be the most wholesome gift you can give anyone; here are four crypto assets to consider.

XRP: Native Token Of Ripple Network

XRP is the native digital asset of the Ripple network, a decentralized payment platform designed to facilitate fast, low-cost global financial transactions of any size with no chargebacks. XRP can be used as a bridge currency to facilitate transactions between different currencies, making it possible to send money almost instantly to anyone, anywhere in the world. By gifting your loved ones cryptocurrency, you can take some risk on their behalf. As such, XRP is one cryptocurrency to consider, as it has some decent upsides in the coming year. The SEC filed a court case against Ripple concerning XRP breaking security laws. The case has been on for two years, but with some news of victory on the horizon, there might be some exciting XRP price pump to look forward to. XRP also makes for a great gift as the token is immensely down from its all-time high; hence, a lot of upsides to cover.

Cardano (ADA): Public Blockchain For dApps

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized public blockchain, and cryptocurrency project focused on providing a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps). It was founded in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Ethereum, and is developed by the IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong) research and development company. Cardano is built on a layered architecture, with a foundation layer that handles the ledger and a control layer that enables the execution of smart contracts. This modular design allows for the the implementation of new features and improvements without affecting the platform's stability. Cardano has used that single feature to its best possible, the network continues to develop its blockchain to meet contemporary standards, and we could see the native token grow with the growth the network saw this year.

Litecoin (LTC): Fork Of Bitcoin Blockchain

Litecoin (LTC) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. Like Bitcoin, Litecoin uses a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to validate transactions and secure the network. However, it uses a different mining algorithm called Scrypt, which was designed to resist application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining hardware. This allows individual miners to compete more easily with large mining pools, as they can use more widely available hardware to mine Litecoin. Litecoin is one of the few first-generation blockchains left, and the decentralized community is as alive as Bitcoin's while looking for a way to develop the network to meet up with contemporary standards. LTC makes for a decent Christmas gift when you go shopping in the cryptocurrency market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Fun Meme Coin Brings Serious Function

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one exciting meme coin still on presale and is looking to launch soon. The presale has been impressive so far, raising over $13.5 million over seven rounds while the project looks to secure a top spot amongst other big meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Big Eyes Coin is looking to leverage the Ethereum network to transform its DeFi ecosystem into one of the biggest wealth creators the market has seen. The meme coin project has well-thought-out narratives, and the use of cat memes pushes the project toward success. Big Eyes is still on presale and is one of the cheap options available right now. It has the potential to explode after a launch, and you get the token on presale here.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.