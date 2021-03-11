5 factors to consider before investing on NFTs: Edgerunners

Tyler William aka @Virgilxyz is an entrepreneur from NYC who currently resides in California. Tyler has developed successful brands in the blockchain and cannabis industry like Secret Nature. This is among the biggest CBD brands in the USA. He is currently working on a new venture in the NFT space called Edgerunners. It is a start-up and investment DAO that will invest in and develop its product and brands.

Egderunners is built upon the foundation laid by Satoshi Nakamota and other cryptos OGs. The five factors to consider before investing in NFTs according to Edgerunners are using the community, technology, products, services, and networking for deriving the maximum benefits.

Edgerunners is a community-led brand and is an open-source venture. As a result, Edgerunners represent a community, a brand, a business, and mostly an idea.

Tyler was looking for ways to decentralize the start-up funding process for pursuing the ideas that they have and also for developing the businesses. This is the reason why they developed this NFT community project as it will enable them to fulfill their dreams. The community members can participate in the products and services that they develop.

This development began when Tyler was doing a traditional IDO for a CyberPharmacy project. He was looking for ways for funding roadmap 2.0 and also the token offering. There were better ways of funding, marketing, and promoting this project. It is then that he utilized the NFT.

Creating a team is important as there will be people in the team who can make up for the shortcomings of the other. It will help in the better building of the brand.

Edgerunners have multiple web3 businesses that they are developing. Their main focus however is on the CyberPharmacy business and roadmap. They want to embrace the benefits that NFT provides and embrace them with open hands.

Twitter: @edgerunners_xyz