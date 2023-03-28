A Comprehensive Guide on the Use and Benefits of Phenibut

If you’re reading this article, you very likely are dealing with what we all, as a society, are dealing with everyday. What’s that? Anxiety, stress, and even depression. This trio causes us to lose sleep, leaving us restless all night and exhausted all day. But what if it didn’t have to be that way? What if there was a compound so profound that it not only reduced symptoms of anxiety, stress, and depression but also gave you the chance to get a good night’s sleep? There is! It’s called phenibut and it has the power to do all of this and more.

What is Phenibut?

Phenibut is a nootropic, or by the more common iteration, smart drug. Smart drugs are a type of compound most commonly used to aid in everything from cognition to memory and focus. In terms of phenibut, this smart drug was founded in the 1960s by the Soviet Union. In its beginning studies, the compound was most valued for its anti-anxiety and antidepressant capabilities. With another benefit for those who dealt with insomnia as well.

Phenibut is a derivative of a group of inhibitory transmitters known as GABA. As of the most current research, GABA is known to have two variants. Those two are GABAa and GABAb. GABAa has receptors which are a part of the ligand-gated ion channel complex known in science and medicine as ionotropic receptors. As for GABAb, these receptors are considered to be metabotropic receptors, or receptors in which open and close ion channels through intermediaries.

What makes plain GABA receptors and phenibut different? While GABA can assist with the mediation of neuronal excitability, it cannot pass the blood-brain barrier effectively. This means that it is limited to a point. However, in the case of phenibut. Phenibut is able to pass through the blood-brain barrier of the body. How? It contains a ring of phenyl in its chemical form which allows this to occur.

Research on Phenibut One of the most cited studies on phenibut is the one in which researchers administered a middle cerebral artery occlusion, or MCAO for short to rats. These rats were then monitored for sensory and tactical functions as well as histological outcomes. Once the MCAO was deemed a success, phenibut was administered at two doses. One at 10mg per kilogram of weight, and the other at 50mg per kilogram of weight. At the conclusion of the two week long study, researchers were able to prove that the rats that received the phenibut treatment had shone markers of neuroprotection.

One in the Same: The Two Types of Phenibut

As of now, there are two forms of phenibut currently available to the public. The first is phenibut HCL, the second is phenibut FAA.

The more common of the two is phenibut HCL. It is the phenibut most produced in the nootropic market. But what is phenibut HCL? It is the hydrochloric salt form of the compound often formed by taking the free amino acid form of phenibut and letting it react against hydrochloric acid. Not only is this form most common, it is the most cost effective variety available to consumers.

As for phenibut FAA, this form is the free amino acid form. Phenibut FAA is slowly becoming more accessible and is starting to rival its counterpart phenibut HCL. The main difference between the two being that when taken, phenibut FAA can be taken sublingually and dissolves, entering the bloodstream directly.

Dosage Protocols for Phenibut

Something to keep in mind is that the dosing of phenibut as with many other substances is conditional. Several factors need to be taken into account prior to beginning the use of phenibut. Those factors include items such as the person’s age and overall health prior to beginning phenibut. Now, there may not be a specific dose for phenibut when it comes to humans. However, there are at least guidelines.

That means that those starting out on the nootropic should not exceed 250mg/day to start. Then, once the body is used to the compound, a person can increase dosing not to exceed 1 to 2 grams a day. Correct usage and proper dosing is highly recommended when using phenibut as it can have several side effects that are unpleasant if misuse occurs.

Side Effects of Phenibut

Phenibut, when properly used, has been known to be well tolerated. However, if a dose is too high for an individual symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, headaches, and sleepiness are known to occur. Something else to consider is the continued use of phenibut may lead to a tolerance to the compound. If the dose becomes too high, some patients have experienced rebounding of symptoms associated with anxiety and insomnia. However, even with these possibilities the benefits often outweigh the negatives that are possible.

Benefits When Taking Phenibut

Much like other nootropics available on the market, phenibut boasts a plethora of possible benefits. Those most noted include the relief from anxiety, stress, and depression. Not only that, but it has proven to be an asset against conditions such as insomnia. Giving those that take it an opportunity to get a restful night’s sleep. Other things that are less known when it comes to benefits that phenibut offers include both an increase in cognitive function.

Other Benefits to Using Phenibut:

Improved Memory

Increase in Critical Thinking Skills

Neuroprotective Capabilities

Cardioprotection

