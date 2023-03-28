A Comprehensive Guide to BPC-157 Pentadecapeptide

Soft tissue injuries are no joke. Whether you stepped off a curb awkwardly and ended up rolling your ankle, or you over-trained at the gym and caused damage to the muscles in your shoulder. Soft tissue injuries most often occur when overusing muscles, tendons, or ligaments and can often cause setbacks in your fitness journey.

However, with new supplements being created almost daily, you can reduce the healing time significantly. One of the best healing supplements currently available is a peptide known as BPC-157, or pentadecapeptide.

What are Peptides?

In the more scientific basis, peptides are short chains of amino acids linked together with peptide bonds. They often don’t exceed 50 amino acid chains and once they do, they are then considered a protein instead of a peptide.

Peptides are often a substance that occurs naturally within our bodies, which is why their synthetic variants are often well accepted. Most peptides have different capabilities and can range from aiding in anti-aging to helping someone heal from a soft tissue tear. In the case of BPC-157, the latter is the case.

What is BPC-157?

BPC-157 is a peptide founded in the early 90s. The peptide consists of 15 amino acids and is most sought after for its ability to enhance wound healing capabilities. In most cases, the BPC-157 peptide is most useful when aiding the healing of tendons, ligaments, and even skeletal muscle. These types of injuries often fall under soft tissue injuries and can cause large disruptions to a person’s daily living.

Originally derived from a protein in the stomach, it has shown an affinity to aid in several areas of health not only relating to soft tissue injuries. BPC-157 is believed by researchers to accelerate rates of angiogenic repairs and has been tested as a treatment for things such as ulcers and arthritis.

Capabilities of BPC-157 Peptide

As mentioned above, the synthetic peptide BPC-157 is often used in the healing efforts of soft tissue injuries. However, because of its derivative, it also shows an affinity to assist in several other areas of health. During the process of healing, researchers have surmised that BPC-157 not only aids in the healing of the injury but also in the reduction of pain and inflammation of the affected areas.

Besides using it as a wound healing supplement, BPC-157 also has the ability to aid with the gut biome. In several studies, BPC-157 was able to improve overall gut health and give patients with IBS symptom relief from their typical ailments.

BPC-157 & Leaky Gut

Because it originates from the stomach, it should come as no surprise that BPC-157 pentadecapeptide has the ability to protect stomach cells. For many, the protection that BPC-157 offers means that the gut maintains gastric integrity. In doing so, your stomach is protected from substances such as alcohol and NSAIDs when entering your digestive system.

Possible Side Effects At this time, no known side effects exist from the use of pentadecapeptide BPC-157. However, it is important to note that common dosages still exist for this peptide and should be adhered to by those that take it.

