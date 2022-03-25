Actor, Beauty Icon Jyotsna Reddy inspiring with her new show Beauty Business

Over the last few years, the popularity of women in the beauty industry has grown remarkably. The unique aspect of these divas is the different experiences shared by each individual through their social media, which the current generation emphasizes.

Media platforms and entertainment studios are gearing up to introduce talent from other industries to promote diversity. As these influential women hold an insane following on the handles, now want to produce films to reach a wider audience.

Recently, Asian media personalities made a significant success through their mainstream brands. Jyotsna, who was mostly known for inclusive advocacy and contribution to the beauty industry, has a gigantic social media Presence. A self-made woman, Jyotsna holds impressive experience in the beauty industry. She has curated the finest beauty brand, Glam Hour by combining novel ingredients and Innovative technologies around the world.

She is known for practicing policy that fosters equality at work. As a passionate philanthropist, She has been the leading force behind creating a communal hotspot that fosters positivity, empowerment, and inspiration to many women and children.

This Multitasking Wonder woman is now adding another feather to her cap with a reality show. The show is titled as Beauty Business. “Beauty Business is indeed an exciting project for Jyotsna. The show follows the life of a charismatic beauty leader and the journey she set on in creating a global beauty brand.Further, It revolves around Jyotsna’s brand journey of hustle, struggles, success & failures that go behind in building a successful beauty brand. The story celebrates the passion and resilience of Entrepreneurs. “An Insider source revealed. It is needless to say she will woo us with her creativity and passion in her new journey.