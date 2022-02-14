Actress Khwahish gal with her inexhaustible talents as a multi-faceted personality

Jodha Akbar serial fame Khwahish gal is an actress, performer, singer, and digital creator. This multifaceted personality has many more castles in the air and has gradually built the foundations beneath them. She had set Limca Book of Records for continuously singing for 12 hours. Later she had broken her records by singing continuously for 24 hours. Her performance in Punjabi and Haryanvi songs has wowed the audiences and created a huge spur in social media. Her social media fan following is huge that comprising over 667K YouTube Subscribers, 5.1 million followers on Facebook, and 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

No doubt, over these years Khwahish gal has worn multiple feathers to her caps and she did this with much fervor and she is adored for her versatility. Indeed, she is an actor par excellence and had already proved her prowess as an actor from the popular historical serial Jodha Akbar that aired on Zee TV. Needless to mention Khwahish gal is counted as one of the most loved actresses of Indian Television and considered very fragile and delicate by her fans and peers.

Gifted with brain and beauty Khwahish gal had made a huge name for herself and also a huge fan base. Apart from all the talent Khwahish gal is blessed with a flawless voice since the age of 8 and had impressed her fan with her vocal strength. When she made a world record for her continuous singing of 12 hours, she won the audience’s heart’s and she performed the act with complete dedication and focus and gave a tough competition to herself when she broke her record the next time.

She is associated with some projects in various stages but prefers to maintain confidentiality as of now. He adds for him, creativity is always above everything. So, she looks forward to being a part of many interesting tales. Nevertheless, she is a real multi-tasker and extremely focused. When it comes to working, she is a devoted Perfectionist in terms of dedication, attention to detail, honesty, sincerity, and work ethic. Khwahish gal is simply thankful that she has been exposed to such excellence at such a young age, and that she has had the opportunity to work with a variety of people who encourage her in gaining knowledge daily.