An Entrepreneur’s Mantra for Success

We have heard of “A star is born,” but today, Sairaj Matkar shows us that ‘A star is made. Sairaj Matkar, a 19-year-old CEO of Acexmedia, enlightens us on the perfect recipe to become a successful entrepreneur. Like a Michelin star dish, an entrepreneur needs to be prepared, taught, and served to the world.

Sairaj Matkar isn't your ordinary CEO. He was very young and was drawn to the business world and decided to launch his company at 17. His age and the whole "Gen-Z" factor make him unique, creative, and endearing. Like every other CEO, Sairaj questioned his potential and goals several times along the journey, but his "can do" attitude kept him going. A perfect blend of a "can do" attitude plus knowing your limits is what makes the two critical ingredients for a successful entrepreneur. Another characteristic that ensures success is the ability to be thorough and resonate with clients who match the company's standards. As an entrepreneur, Sairaj isn't content with mediocrity but shoots for the stars instead. As a CEO, he is always looking to hire individuals who can bring something new to the table and is a staunch believer in finding beauty in the chaos.

Having been exposed to a great deal of freedom and acceptance from family, Sairaj aims to create a boundless environment beyond oneself. His journey as a CEO has taught him that after a while, it is no longer about oneself but about something bigger than oneself. The sooner the leaders embrace this fact, the more successful they will be! Alongside, being objective and rational when running a business is quintessential. Sairaj tries to keep his emotions aside and be as objective as possible when crunching numbers. However, he prioritizes staying in touch with particular sentiments such as being respectful, humane, grateful, and honest with his colleagues. According to him, being a CEO is not only about inspiring and motivating oneself but also boosting the morale of your employees. The final ingredient in this recipe is to be able to accept one's failures and transform them into success.

Sairaj Matkar's mantra for success lies in being curious and constantly upskilling oneself. Sairaj's recipe for becoming a successful leader is tedious yet achievable. He believes in playing to one's strengths and keeps exploring different avenues. A true entrepreneur pushes through and is driven by ardor and full of enthusiasm. As an entrepreneur, Sairaj never shied away from dreaming big and taking risks, a quality that all entrepreneurs shall inculcate.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.