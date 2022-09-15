 “Are Investors Locked in Immobilisation?” Karan Sharma, Zelta Tech CEO Discussing the Impact Asian Investors and Entrepreneurs can Make in the De-Fi and other Dimensions of Web3 Karan Sharma, Zelta T : The Tribune India

Karan Sharma, Zelta Tech COO, was honoured to present at Crypto Expo 2022 in Singapore on the Asian market and their positioning in the De-Fi space. Asia records roughly 1.9 billion youth and still, various dimensions of the blockchain industry are scaremongering the people. Karan Sharma said, "Even after reckoning at the baseline, we contribute 60 per cent of the world's population. Despite all such fascinating figures and stargazing the popular social faces of the Web3 economy, Asia stands at 4th place on monthly visits to the De-Fi platforms". 

 

In continuance, "Karan asked, 'Why are fewer users interested in the De-Fi space despite having a mass population?' Well, the figures are pretty much interesting to watch. But the escalated fear of volatility and scams are the reasons for withholding their trust in the web3 world". 

 

"We can quickly resolve the issue by following the foundational acronym, i.e., AU2B. When demystifying, we get to understand the foundation and its solution. AU2B stands for 'Awareness and Educate', 'Understanding User's Need', 'Building Together', and 'Bringing in Capital'," Karan mentioned. 

 

He also said, "Zelta Tech has brought forth an innovative way of dealing with the primary issues. We launched Zelta Academy Programs focusing on educating the forthcoming youths of India. The initiative began with a pilot project. The project is now in partnership with two schools where we aim to educate children from Grade 6 to Grade 12 about the financial ecosystem. We began with Barter System to the need for currencies. We also aim to discuss the centralisation, innovation of Bitcoin, data and its role and capabilities to ERC 20 tokens, Tokenomics, NFTs, and more."

 

"Once the children understand the basics, interested children can participate in learning codes and variables used in Solidity. And yes, the children participating are now capable of creating smart contracts", Karan said. 

 

He continued, "When we look at the mainstream communities, every dimension of the web3 ecosystem seemed segregated. There is no environment of euphoria for the mass to get everything related to the Web3 industry in one place. After understanding the unforeseeable aspect, we bring forth another Zelta Tech slogan, 'With and For Each Other'. We started the initiative focusing on a one-stop-shop environment where you can look for all needs from the development of dapps and blockchain, consulting to swapping systems, funding, and more".

 

The market for cryptocurrencies is much more volatile. Drawing insights from the charts requires expertise to understand and act. Frequently, poor investing decisions result in personal bankruptcy. Zelta Tech developed a De-Fi solution to circumvent the problem of expensive options for portfolio management and profit margins.

 

Zelta Tech also spotlighted Khonsu Funds at Crypto Expo Asia 2022 Singapore focusing on eliminating high margins on portfolio management and profits. It is a De-Fi based platform with increased trust - the investor can check the fund manager's profile about the transactions made to yield returns. 

 

Karan Sharma’s presentation hooked several investors and hedge funders. Later, Zelta Tech inaugurated the star-marking product Gaming Arcade, where you can participate solo or in the tournament with a wished pool price. The games launched such as 'Age of Stakes' and '2048', where gamers can deposit cryptocurrency, and the winner takes the pod. 

 

He said, "Gaming Arcade is not just the P2E platform, it is more of a big thing. The aim is to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, allowing Web2 game developers to migrate from one platform to the blockchain-based environment".

 

The increasing usage of the Web3 industry, De-Fi, P2E gaming, and other technologies has revolutionised numerous industries and enterprises. Witnessing the results, Asia is all set to achieve paramount in the De-Fi.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

