Award-winning Indian Short Film tells tale of 'Dinosaur brothers' during Covid

The Covid pandemic caught many unawares; the entertainment industry particularly bore the brunt. A number of performers were either forced to take up other jobs or had to wait it out, with nothing really to look forward to and their kitchens looking more barren by the hour.

An Indian short film, which was honoured at the recently-concluded and prestigious Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, casts an eye on the lives of two such performers, Sudhir and Vinod. The film itself, called '7 Star Dinosor Entertainment', has been directed by debut filmmaker Vaishali Naik and won the Audience Choice Award at the film festival, where a number of other memorable works were awarded as well. Director Anmol Sidhu's 'Jaggi' won the Audience Choice Award for Best Feature.

'7 Star Dinosor Entertainment' tells the story of how the pandemic affected the lives of local entertainers. Brothers Sudhir and Vinod, who used to don dinosaur costumes and dance to amuse children at weddings, malls and birthday parties, were particularly hit hard. Their dinosaur skins lay unused in a corner of the cramped room they called home in a Mumbai chawl. The film explores the strains that an unseen virus brings into their lives, and, more importantly, their brotherhood.

Speaking about the film, Naik says that the "film tries to empathise with local artists who were out of work during trying times over the last couple of years. This award tells me that we were able to effectively communicate their pain to audiences from across the world".

'7 Star Dinosor Entertainment' is also an official selection at the ongoing New York Indian Film Festival, which is taking place between May 7 and May 13.