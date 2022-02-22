Ayurveda and Meditation Guru Acharya Manish Ji – A life dedicated to take Ayurveda to people’s doorsteps!

Ayurveda and Meditation Guru Acharya Manish Ji, is a world-famous name in Ayurveda and nature cure and is credited with taking Ayurveda to people’s doorsteps. Starting from scratch, his perseverance and commitment has seen a manifold increase in strength and acceptance of the goodness of Ayurveda and natural healing. Acharya Manish ji's raison d’etre is to take Ayurveda to the next level and make it compete with western medicine and even with healthcare and personal care products of the western world.

Postural medicine has been introduced by Acharya Manish and his team of very competent doctors at the Hospital and Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences (HIIMS), Dera Bassi, near Chandigarh, where people are being treated without medicines. Shuddhi Wellness Clinics and Nature Cure Centres and HIIMS centres are being opened in all corners of the country. Postural medicine is a unique initiative. Postural medicine is based on the GRAD or gravitational resistance and diet - system, and enables a person to self-manage 27 major emergencies and life-threatening conditions. Using the earth’s greatest force – gravity – as a medicine, Postural Science is the fastest, safest and evidence-based science as compared to existing medical systems like allopathy or modern medicine, homeopathy, Ayurveda and naturopathy. What's more, it does not cost anything.

Acharya Manish Ji, is also an established thought leader, and has many scintillating feathers in his cap. Totally committed to creating awareness about Ayurveda, his story about dedicating his life to the cause of Ayurveda is quite interesting and compelling and a tribute to India's ancient medicinal treatise Ayurveda, which due to efforts of Acharya Manish is again coming into prominence. As a child, he used to remain quite unwell. As the time passed, he realized that something more than just medicines is what his body requires. He felt that he doesn’t need recovery alone but healing too. When he was introduced to ‘Ayurvedic Healing’ and started feeling the difference in his body, he was certain that Ayurveda is a complete solution for healthy and disease-free living.

It was then that Guru Manish Ji decided to bring Ayurveda to the forefront of the healthcare system of India by establishing Shuddhi Ayurveda - an Ayurvedic Clinic and Research Centre in Zirakpur, on the outskirts of Chandigarh in 2019. He has also unveiled a variety of fibre rich millets and is advocating consumption of millets instead of wheat and rice as the latter have lesser food value and have also been genetically modified.

HIIMS Nature Cure Centres do not provide medicines but introduce lifestyle changes to treat various diseases like Diabetes, BP, liver, respiratory and kidney problems, and joint pain. Meals prepared from millets are served at HIIMS Centres. As herbal medicine, a decoction prepared from Guava, Pipal and Giloy leaves, is given to the patients. Positive thinking is also promoted along with yoga and meditation. In this way, 90 per cent of patients are cured. The remaining 10 percent of them require therapies like Ayurveda, Naturopathy or Panchakarma for further treatment.

Acharya Manish Ji’s mantra is using Ayurveda and promoting healthy living habits to prevent the occurrence of a disease rather than its cure. He stresses on leading a life that revolves around the use of Ayurveda, a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet, and practicing yoga and meditation. With unstinted hard work and an undying passion to promote Ayurveda, Acharya Manish Ji is popularizing Ayurveda.

Sharing his vision, Acharya Manish Ji sums up: “Our integrated medicine sciences hospital caters to patients by using a judicious mix of different medicine systems. HIIMS has brought goodness and healing capacity of these varied medical sciences under one roof. The idea is to treat any disease of the human body effectively by using the best practices of different medical systems. Even during Covid-19 pandemic waves, our way to treating patients was more result oriented and cost-effective as well. Ayurveda is the future.”