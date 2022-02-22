Ayurveda and Meditation Guru Acharya Manish Ji – A life dedicated to take Ayurveda to people’s doorsteps!

Ayurveda and Meditation Guru Acharya Manish Ji – A life dedicated to take Ayurveda to people’s doorsteps!

Ayurveda and Meditation Guru Acharya Manish Ji – A life dedicated to take Ayurveda to people’s doorsteps!

Ayurveda and Meditation Guru Acharya Manish Ji, is a world-famous name in Ayurveda and nature cure and is credited with taking Ayurveda to people’s doorsteps. Starting from scratch, his perseverance and commitment has seen a manifold increase in strength and acceptance of the goodness of Ayurveda and natural healing.  Acharya Manish ji's raison d’etre is to take Ayurveda to the next level and make it compete with western medicine and even with healthcare and personal care products of the western world.

Postural medicine has been introduced by Acharya Manish and his team of very competent doctors at the Hospital and Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences (HIIMS), Dera Bassi, near Chandigarh, where people are being treated without medicines. Shuddhi Wellness Clinics and Nature Cure Centres and HIIMS centres are being opened in all corners of the country. Postural medicine is a unique initiative. Postural medicine is based on the GRAD or gravitational resistance and diet - system, and enables a person to self-manage 27 major emergencies and life-threatening conditions.  Using the earth’s greatest force – gravity – as a medicine, Postural Science is the fastest, safest and evidence-based science as compared to existing medical systems like allopathy or modern medicine, homeopathy, Ayurveda and naturopathy. What's more, it does not cost anything.

 

Acharya Manish Ji, is also an established thought leader, and has many scintillating feathers in his cap. Totally committed to creating awareness about Ayurveda, his story about dedicating his life to the cause of Ayurveda is quite interesting and compelling and a tribute to India's ancient medicinal treatise Ayurveda, which due to efforts of Acharya Manish is again coming into prominence. As a child, he used to remain quite unwell. As the time passed, he realized that something more than just medicines is what his body requires. He felt that he doesn’t need recovery alone but healing too. When he was introduced to ‘Ayurvedic Healing’ and started feeling the difference in his body, he was certain that Ayurveda is a complete solution for healthy and disease-free living.

It was then that Guru Manish Ji decided to bring Ayurveda to the forefront of the healthcare system of India by establishing Shuddhi Ayurveda - an Ayurvedic Clinic and Research Centre in Zirakpur, on the outskirts of Chandigarh in 2019.  He has also unveiled a variety of fibre rich millets and is advocating consumption of millets instead of wheat and rice as the latter have lesser food value and have also been genetically modified.

 HIIMS Nature Cure Centres do not provide medicines but introduce lifestyle changes to treat various diseases like Diabetes, BP, liver, respiratory and kidney problems, and joint pain. Meals prepared from millets are served at HIIMS Centres. As herbal medicine, a decoction prepared from Guava, Pipal and Giloy leaves, is given to the patients. Positive thinking is also promoted along with yoga and meditation. In this way, 90 per cent of patients are cured. The remaining 10 percent of them require therapies like Ayurveda, Naturopathy or Panchakarma for further treatment.

Acharya Manish Ji’s mantra is using Ayurveda and promoting healthy living habits to prevent the occurrence of a disease rather than its cure. He stresses on leading a life that revolves around the use of Ayurveda, a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet, and practicing yoga and meditation. With unstinted hard work and an undying passion to promote Ayurveda, Acharya Manish Ji is popularizing Ayurveda.

 Sharing his vision, Acharya Manish Ji sums up: “Our integrated medicine sciences hospital caters to patients by using a judicious mix of different medicine systems. HIIMS has brought goodness and healing capacity of these varied medical sciences under one roof. The idea is to treat any disease of the human body effectively by using the best practices of different medical systems. Even during Covid-19 pandemic waves, our way to treating patients was more result oriented and cost-effective as well. Ayurveda is the future.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Won’t allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

Won't allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

EAM hopes to resolve issue with China through dialogue

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

First-timers vote for change, growth

Punjab poll: First-timers vote for change, growth

Four poll-related FIRs in Bathinda

Malwa: Brisk polling in crucial belt

Borders with Haryana, Rajasthan sealed

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated