Be the most authentic and regal bride with Darshanaa Sanjanaa's millennial bridal collection

The wedding season is once again crawling in our lives and for the bride, the most common trials and tribulations are from where to begin her bridal jewellery shopping? To take you out of this dilemma, Darshanaa Sanjanaa's exclusive millennial bridal collection has all the answers.

Understanding that jewellery is the major contributor to a bride's wedding look, Darshanaa Sanjanaa has a wide collection of intricate bridal sets that will make any bride feel like a queen. They will add to your special day! Whether it’s a North or South Indian bride, traditional or modern, Darshanaa Sanjanaa has something for every type of bride.

Taking to their Instagram, they have often posted pictures featuring brides that wore their millennial bridal collection. Darshanaa Sanjanaa's jewellery collection is the epitome of elegance and royalty, ranging from minimally glamorous to ornate breathtaking jewellery and everything in between. Grandiloquent gold, glassy gemstones, and diamonds, this jewellery label knows how to decorate their brides the best.

Gold has always contributed to the ideal bridal jewellery set. Darshanaa Sanjanaa's millennial bridal collection includes gold jewellery of 22k gold embedded with real kundan and precious stones. And when it comes to modern brides, Darshanaa Sanjanaa has fine shimmery diamond sets of all precious and semi-precious stones. Besides, if you are looking to add your own touch to your bridal jewellery, this label also offers bespoke pieces of jewellery.

Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers is one of its kind and why not? They carve each piece with extreme delicacy and engrave each item with great refinement. Founded by Kaushal and Reena Aswani, the jewellery label Darshanaa Sanjanaa has been in the market since 1992. The creative director of the same is Darshana Aswani, who is also the brainchild behind Darshanaa Sanjanaa's staggering pieces of jewellery.

The label is also preferred by several celebrities and influencers. A few Tinseltown stars that were spotted in Darshanaa Sanjanaa are Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Asha Parekh, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta and many more.