Best Synthetic Urine Kits: Top 4 Fake Pee To Pass a Drug Test

Most workplaces require some form of drug or alcohol testing these days. Such drug and alcohol tests started in the manufacturing and maintenance sectors. Those workers handle large equipment and loads and may work in unsafe conditions. So, it is imperative that they remain fully focused and do not work while intoxicated.

However, these drug and alcohol tests soon became commonplace in other workplaces. Today, urine analysis is the most common form of drug testing in offices. This article reviews four synthetic urine kits that help people clear these tests.

What Is Synthetic Urine?

Various brands offer different types of synthetic urine. Some of the most common types are the test samples used in testing diapers and kids’ products. But these synthetic urine samples are not designed for urine analysis.

Urine analysis kits come with synthetic urine samples. These samples help calibrate the machine and are drug-free urine samples. Such synthetic urine samples are the best alternative. They can guarantee a clean urine test.

Best Brands For Synthetic Urine

Here are four of the best synthetic urine brands currently on the market:

● Test Clear Urine Simulation

● Clear Choice Quick Luck

● Clear Choice Sub Solution

● Test Clear Synthetic Liquid Urinator

1. Test Clear Urine Simulation

The experts at Test Clear designed this synthetic urine sample kit. Several urine analysis kits use this fake urine sample as a calibration sample. Thus, it offers a clear when tested.

The sample is clean, safe, and easy to use. It uses natural ingredients in the formula. It has various components that help people make a correct urine sample each time.

How To Use This Synthetic Urine Kit

Test Clear ships these synthetic urine kits with several useful accessories. Each artificial urine kit contains a bag of powdered urine samples. It also has a plastic vial or tube where users can prepare the synthetic urine. The kit also has a couple of small plastic tubes that contain a heating compound.

Users should take the powdered urine and transfer it into the plastic vial. Use regular water at room temperature to dilute it up to 45 mL. The plastic vials have temperature strips. These strips change color based on the temperature of the contents. Users may use the single-use heaters to artificially raise the temperature from 98°F to 100°F (36°C to 38°C).

Benefits Of This Synthetic Urine Kit

This Urine Simulation kit comes with various accessories that make it simple. It can offer users the following benefits and advantages:

● Users can practice preparing the solution at home to ensure reliable results.

● The powdered urine is a synthetic and drug-free sample that can give clean results.

● This product is unisex and is suitable for people of any gender.

Pricing And Purchase Options

Test Clear sells this product on its official website. Customers can buy this synthetic urine kit for USD 49.95. The kit has a bag of powdered urine, a plastic vial with a temperature strip, and heaters.

2. Clear Choice Quick Luck

Clear Choice is a company that makes, among other things, synthetic urine kits. Its renowned formula can help people get a clean chit on their urine analysis tests.

It uses natural and clean ingredients to make synthetic urine samples. These samples help calibrate the urine analysis testing kits. So they are clean and free of toxins.

How To Use This Synthetic Urine Kit

This synthetic urine kit contains about three fl. oz. (approx. 90 mL) of premixed synthetic urine. This premixed liquid comes in a plastic bottle that has a temperature strip. It tells the user when the sample is at the right temperature.

Users can heat the liquid sample to the right temperature using one of two options. The kit has two heating pads that slowly heat the liquid and maintain the right temperature. There is also a small vial of an air-activated heating compound. Users may add a small amount of heating compound to the sample to heat it faster.

Benefits Of This Synthetic Urine Kit

Clear Choice Quick Luck is a simple and reliable tool to make clean synthetic urine. It comes with a premixed liquid sample free of toxins and drugs. It also has two heating options, one for slower heating and one for faster heating.

Here are some common benefits of this synthetic urine kit:

● The premixed sample is easy to use as it requires no further handling.

● It is a unisex sample that lets people of any gender use this product.

● It has two heating options: one for slow heating and one for quick heating.

Pricing And Purchase Options

Clear Choice sells its Quick Luck product on a site called ‘Test Negative’. This website allows users to buy other devices, like a practice kit, to make it easier to use. Customers can buy this synthetic urine kit for USD 100.

3. Clear Choice Sub Solution

Clear Choice offers its customers another choice in synthetic urine samples. This product is the ‘Sub Solution’. It, too, is a synthetic urine sample that acts as a calibration tool for urine analysis kits.

It uses natural and drug-free, and toxin-free ingredients. Its unique formula virtually guarantees a clean urine test result. It can help people pass drug tests at work.

How To Use This Synthetic Urine Kit

The Sub Solution package has various items that help the user achieve a clean result. The package has a plastic bottle that has a powdered synthetic urine sample. The sample uses compounds that give a clear result as it is a calibration tool. Users can use the mixing bottle to mix water into the urine powder.

The package also has an amber glass vial with a compound that can heat the solution. A few pinches of this compound can heat the solution to about 98°F to 100°F (36°C to 38°C).

Benefits Of This Synthetic Urine Kit

This Sub Solution synthetic urine kit can help people pass their urine tests. Several urine analysis kits use this synthetic urine as a calibration sample. It has the following major advantages:

● It is easy to use and can guarantee clean test results.

● The heating powder lets users quickly increase the temperature to the right range.

● The temperature strip gives users a clear idea of the temperature of the sample.

Pricing And Purchase Options

Users can buy official top-quality stock of this product from a site called ‘Test Negative’. The kit has the powdered synthetic urine sample, heating compound, and mixing bottle. The mixing bottle also has a temperature strip to allow users to note the sample’s temperature. It costs USD 85 for the whole kit.

4. Test Clear Synthetic Liquid Urinator

The company behind this synthetic urine kit is Innovative Research Technology, Inc. Their kit uses the latest technology to create a perfect synthetic replica of urine.

This product contains completely natural ingredients. It is a calibration sample for urine analysis kits. So, it can help give a clean drug test.

Click Here to GET Test Clear Synthetic Liquid Urinator From The Official Website

How To Use This Synthetic Urine Kit

The design of the Urinator fulfills two main tasks. It comes with a synthetic ‘donor’ sample that can help give a clean test result. It also has an electric heating system to ensure the sample stays at the correct temperature.

Users can fill the Urinator IV bag with about 75 to 80 mL of synthetic urine. The kit has a syringe to help transfer the donor urine into the IV bag. Once done, insert the two batteries that come with the kit into the heater unit. The heater maintains the urine sample at 98°F to 100°F (36°C to 38°C).

Benefits Of This Synthetic Urine Kit

The Urinator kit is easy to assemble and use. The kit comes with clear and simple instructions. Users may wish to try and use the kit before the actual test to understand how it works. Here are a few common advantages and benefits of the Urinator kit:

● The Urinator comes with a clean urine sample that helps people clear urine tests.

● The urine sample can work for people of all genders. It is a unisex sample.

● The special heater unit keeps the urine sample at the correct temperature (98°F to 100°F or 36°C to 38°C).

Pricing And Purchase Options

The manufacturer sells the Urinator kit on a website called ‘Testclear’. This website provides several other services and products that work with the Urinator. The Urinator retails for USD 189.95.

This purchase includes the donor sample, an IV bag, a heater unit, and a syringe.

Final Words

Government agencies and private companies can ask employees to take urine analysis tests. These help employers and agencies understand which employees are at work while intoxicated. It is important to realize that such tests and laws are in place to protect people. Working while intoxicated, especially in factories and construction sites, is very dangerous.

However, some people may unfairly lose their jobs over these test results. They may have consumed some substances weeks ago, but the tests may still be positive. These four synthetic urine samples can help overcome such hurdles and help people.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever.