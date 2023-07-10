 Can You Become A Crypto Millionaire With Shiba Inu And Tradecurve? : The Tribune India

Can You Become A Crypto Millionaire With Shiba Inu And Tradecurve?

Can You Become A Crypto Millionaire With Shiba Inu And Tradecurve?


Cryptocurrency is a great way to build a secondary income, make some extra money and in some cases, become a crypto millionaire. But with so many new projects entering the market, it's tricky to know where to start. During its rise to fame in 2021, many investors became crypto millionaires with Shiba Inu.

However, since hitting its all-time high Shiba Inu growth has slowed and many investors are now questioning whether or not Shiba Inu will offer the same returns during the next bull market. Tradecurve on the other hand is offering huge returns, with early investors already up by 80%.

Confidence In Shiba Inu Crashes After June Lows

Although it wasn’t mentioned by the SEC during recent lawsuits, Shiba Inu faced a sharp price crash during the recent market downturn. While the exact reason is unknown, analysts believe this could be due to the fact that Shiba Inu is traded to platforms the SEC filed lawsuits against.

After hitting two year lows, Shiba Inu slowly started to recover and is now trading at $0.00000726. While this is higher than its former price crash, it's still down 10% from its value at the start of June.

Bullish experts believe that Shiba Inu could soon experience a price surge after hints that its new scalability platform, Shibarium, will be released later this month. Shibarium is designed to enhance the Shiba Inu ecosystem by speeding up transactions and reducing transaction costs, making Shiba Inu an option for mainstream cryptocurrency adoption.

Should Shibarium be a hit, Shiba Inu’s value is likely to surge, providing great returns for investors who held tokens during the recent crash.

Tradecurve: The New DeFi Project With 100x Potential

Tradecurve is an extremely exciting DeFi project that’s growth is being compared to early memecoins. During its presale, experts predict that Tradecurve will increase in price 50x, with an additional 100x increase once Tradecurve tokens are listed on major exchanges.

But Tradecurve is much more than another overhyped crypto project. Its unique ecosystem and innovative hybrid exchange have the potential to revolutionize how investors interact with assets. Using Tradecurves decentralized exchange, investors will be able to trade assets such as stocks, commodities, CFDs and forex using cryptocurrency as collateral.

This is the first time that investors will have the opportunity to trade traditional assets anonymously and has already been a huge hit, with over 13,500 users already signing up to the platform.

Though already proving to be a popular feature, Tradecurve’s asset range is just one of its unique selling points. Tradecurve is also introducing a new trading academy for new investors. This academy will provide investors with access to classes that cover the basics of trading to help investors on their trading journey.

For investors with prior trading experience, two tools will also be available. The first is a copy trading subscription where investors will be able to study trades from some of the markets most experienced experts. The second option is an AI trading bot with a track record of successful trades.

Tradecurve’s presale has already raised $3 million out of its $20 million goal and now tokens have increased in price by 80% in just eight weeks. To get involved, tokens can be purchased via the official Tradecurve website and are currently available at $0.018 per token.

 

For more information about $TCRV presale tokens:

Website: https://tradecurve.io/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

