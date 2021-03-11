cheerUPDATES On Its Mission to Change the Way People Watch Cheerleading

What comes to your mind when you hear the word ‘cheerleading?’ An image of girls dancing, an inappropriate amount of glitter and exuberance, and other things of that nature, right? Well, it’s all about to undergo a big change with cheerUPDATES — a news, media, and entertainment company that’s on a mission to change the way people watch and perceive cheerleading.

Established in Atlanta, GA, in 2012, cheerUPDATES LLC has been working towards helping the masses, parents, fans, and even the participants better understand what cheerleading is about. DJ Yeager, one of the company’s key members, says, “Cheerleading may look simple, but it’s far from that. And just because the participants seem to be smiling ear-to-ear during their routine does not mean that it’s not built on blood, sweat, and tears. Right before we started the company, my good friend, Marly Lopes, also a part of the company, and I spent countless hours watching how these routines unfold. Once we got the hang of the sophistication required for these routines, we started posting them on social media, a shorthand way of reporting the inside story from the world of cheerleading. Today, we have become synonymous with creating perception-shifting dialogue around cheerleading and have come into our own as experts.”

The main focus of cheerUPDATES is the elite world of competitive All-Star cheerleading. The last two years have been especially fruitful for the group as they have expanded to include scholastic competitive cheer and collegiate cheer. “The world of elite cheerleading is a close-knit cosmos that’s built on extreme dedication and discipline. And I’m happy to say that we have been able to command respect and a position of authority when it comes to cheerleading policies. Over the years, we have built enough equity among our followers that now our profile boasts millions of annual visits and impressions that exceed 2 billion,” says a proud Marly.

For the folks at cheerUPDATES, cheerleading is an art form in itself and not just a release from the stress that other sports build as they progress. It’s how this particular discipline is viewed that has led to it being abandoned by many people. Marly adds, “Cheerleading is seen as the thing you do before you do something serious. At cheerUPDATES, we hope to change that by bringing to the world the effort, time, and passion that’s required to master this art.”

cheerUPDATES is confident about its vision and mission. Only time will tell how far this passion takes them and the art of cheerleading.