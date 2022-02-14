Chinu Kala – from humble beginnings to shooting for the stars

Chinu Kala; the woman behind India’s fastest growing fashion jewellery brand “Rubans,” and a force to reckon with in the fashion jewellery segment. With no formal education in entrepreneurship, she took a brave plunge into uncharted waters, emerging as an inspiring and prominent woman in the industry.

Q.1) Chinu, tell us about your early days? Were they full of struggles?

A.1) When I recall my early childhood days, I had no idea that they would form and shape who I am today. It was far from a childhood fantasy story, but one that was full of hardships and struggles, all of which helped me survive. A tiff with my father pushed me to leave home when I was 15 years old, deciding to face life all by myself. This by far has been the biggest decision I have made, turning my life 360 degrees from the moment I made it. Me as a little, headstrong girl had no idea what the outside world looked like, but I always believed that I would make it on my own terms.

My journey started as a door-to-door sales person, selling knives and coaster sets. I worked as a waitress, receptionist, and various odd jobs during my initial years in order to survive and make ends meet. But I am grateful for these challenging days, as they have taught me who I am, and what I know.

Q.2) What was the reason to get into jewellery?

A.2) As a child I was drawn towards fashion; with age, this inclination grew stronger. In 2006, my friends encouraged me to participate in Gladrags Mrs. India, and I emerged as one of the top contestants in the event. The experience taught me that an attire, however beautiful was incomplete unless accompanied by a piece of jewellery. Long after the event, this realization stayed with me.

I started my first business in corporate merchandising, but over the years I realized that everyone shared the same problem; in India we did not have a good and reliable fashion jewellery brand. Observing the enormous size of the problem, and opportunity in it, I realized that I can combine my love for fashion and business acumen to start my own fashion jewellery brand that would bridge the gap prevailing in the market. This realization helped conceptualize “Rubans.”

Q.3) Were there setbacks in the beginning for Rubans? How did you overcome them?

A.3) Of course, when you’re a 1st generation entrepreneur it is never easy to build a brand. I faced numerous rejections and negativity in my journey. But I had a vision and I was prepared to do whatever it takes to see it through. It was never a cakewalk by any means, we literally faced challenges every single day, setting myself up in an industry dominated by unorganized players was a massive challenge.

One of the biggest setbacks for me, was receiving a call one morning, stating that my office was on fire; without a second thought, I rushed to the location, and witnessed years of my hard work and my dream, burnt to ash. Everything from our resources to inventory was burnt. The sight shattered me, but I felt that this isn’t the end. The same night I addressed my team and said these were testing times, but if we can overcome this together there would be no looking back.

Circumstances forced us to work from home, and with a few borrowed laptops from neighbours; the very next day we began rebuilding what was lost. Within 4 months we were back in business and doubled our pre-fire sales. This defined us as a team and Rubans as a brand.

Q.4) What’s is your advice for young women entrepreneurs?

A.4) My simple advice to women entering entrepreneurship; is to enter with 100% dedication and without a fallback plan. When your vision is clear, you will be driven by it, and the challenges and obstacles that will come along the way will all seem to be small blips on your road to success.

Q.5) Where will Rubans be in 5 years?

A.5) In next 5 years I see Rubans as the number 1 Jewellery brand in the country, with a strong global presence and as a distinct leader in the fashion jewellery segment. Rubans has been growing over 100% year on year till date and we are aiming to enter the 150cr club by 2024.