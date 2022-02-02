Consistent Learning is the Key, Says Expert Social Media Marketer Javeed Iqbal

Social Media has become an inseparable part of our lives. While many of us use it for leisure, some have understood its real essence. Javeed Iqbal is one of the few who knows the dos and don’ts of the social media world. He has learned all the whats and hows of using Social media.

Javeed Iqbal finished his post-graduation in Strategic Marketing Communication from the United Kingdom and, at present, is a qualified Social Media Marketing Expert in Pakistan. He has years of experience in a Digital Marketing Agency in Pakistan. After working for these many years in the Digital Space, he has left no tables unturned. He is experienced in all sorts of digital services like Search Engine Optimization, Google Ads, Amazon and so on. His perceptiveness regarding each piece of content and the mannerism to use them in a way that people like it and do not only deem them as advertising strategies.

Javeed Iqbal is an active learner as he believes the internet is an ever-evolving space. There is a new trend or controversy or a hot topic each day. It is necessary to keep yourself updated and aware of everything that has been happening in your field. As a Social Media Marketer, it is an absolute necessity to keep learning new things to upgrade yourself. He says that unlike before, now, everyone, now, wants to do something in the Digital sector which has led to high competition. One must know exactly what they are doing, and you must have experiences to back you up.

Javeed enjoys being a Social Media Marketer. For him, it is relaxing and something that he loves to do. His advice to the amateurs is to keep learning to stay relevant in the field. Relevancy will take you to greater places.