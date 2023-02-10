Could PEMF Therapy Be A Game Changer In Treating Diabetes?

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases in the world, and each passing year leaves behind a worrying global statistic. It is a metabolic condition that causes abnormally high blood sugar levels.

Diabetes can be a debilitating disease that affects health and well-being and can be challenging to manage. Over time, it can lead to various complications, including neuropathy (nerve damage), kidney damage, and heart problems.

The best way to manage diabetes and its potential complications is to take steps to minimize them, such as eating well, exercising regularly, and monitoring blood sugar levels.

There are numerous supplements and natural therapies that can be used to complement the diabetes treatment plan. One of the natural therapies that has grown in popularity in recent years is pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy.

What is PEMF therapy?

PEMF therapy is a safe and noninvasive therapeutic modality for various medical conditions, including diabetes.

This technology uses low-frequency electromagnetic waves generated by a special device. Electromagnetic fields work directly on a cellular level, providing energy that helps the body heal on its own.

PEMF is not simply another temporary solution that treats the symptoms but not the cause. It is unique because it provides deep tissue penetration, increasing intracellular fluid flow to reduce pain and inflammation. As a result, it leads to better and faster healing.

Benefits of PEMF therapy

Alleviates pain and reduces inflammation Improves degenerative nerve and tissue injuries Stimulates tissue healing Boosts blood circulation Relieves injury and fatigue Supports bone density and joint function Reduces stress and increases relaxation Improves sleep quality as a result of reduced cell function Improves healing and repair after exercise and other activities

PEMF technology has been around for a long time and is based on decades of research worldwide. This technology is being widely used by medical professionals like chiropractors and physical therapists. It is used alongside conventional treatments to enhance their effectiveness.

PEMF therapies not only help to condition all tissues to be healthy but also accelerate the natural health recovery of diabetic tissues.

Understanding diabetes

Diabetes mellitus, or type 2 diabetes, is a condition caused by an imbalance in the insulin levels in the body. The body either does not produce enough insulin or is unable to use the insulin that is produced.

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas and helps regulate blood sugar levels by breaking down glucose to produce energy. Therefore, when there is a deficiency of the hormone or when it is not effectively used, it results in high sugar levels in the bloodstream.

This leads to an increase in the blood sugar level, resulting in the classic symptoms of diabetes, such as:

Feeling hungry even after eating Frequent urination Feeling very thirsty Unintended weight loss Fatigue and weakness Blurred vision Irritability and other mood changes

Prolonged high blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels and restrict blood flow to various parts of the body. The lack of blood flow can lead to various complications, such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems, and can also affect vision. Diabetes can cause many other symptoms, such as:

Neuropathy Decreased metabolism Poor circulation Delayed wound healing Infections

Traditional treatments for diabetes involve the use of insulin injections or medication. PEMF therapy can be used in combination with medications to improve the underlying symptoms and complications of diabetes.

How PEMF therapy can benefit patients with diabetes?

PEMF therapy has numerous potential benefits for people suffering from chronic diabetes. Some of these benefits include:

Improved neuropathy

Diabetic neuropathy is believed to be caused by an overabundance of sugar in the body. Sugar attaches itself to the nerve endings, causing chemical changes and impairing the nerves' ability to transmit signals.

It is commonly seen in the hands and feet. The immune system of the body detects sugar as a foreign particle and sends white blood cells to attack it. The problem is that the white blood cells also attack the nerves to which the sugars are attached. This causes neuropathy, nerve pain, and numbness.

PEMF can reduce neuropathic pain in several ways:

Prevents the nerve endings from firing and sending pain messages to the brain Stimulates the production of natural endorphins (the chemical that alleviates pain)

Improved circulation and wound healing

High blood sugar levels reduce blood vessel elasticity, resulting in slower circulation and decreased tissue oxygenation. Complex pathophysiology involving vascular, neuropathic, immune, and metabolic components results in impaired healing in patients with diabetes.

Studies have shown that the use of PEMF devices, in patients with diabetes has dramatically affected their circulation. PEMF produces electromagnetic fields with various waveforms and frequencies that temporarily stimulate local blood circulation in healthy muscles.

Improved circulation also accelerates wound healing and prevents infections, which are highly common in patients with high blood sugar levels.

PEMF therapy improves wound healing by:

Mechanically stimulating blood flow and causing blood vessels to pump oxygen and blood into body cells. Stimulating lymphatic vessels to effectively remove their waste products.

Improved diabetic fatigue

Fatigue, or feeling of tiredness is extremely common in patients with diabetes, particularly in people with type 2 diabetes.

It can occur because of increased sugar levels and other diabetes complications. Diabetic fatigue can disrupt your life and make it difficult to work up the motivation and energy to stay physically active.

PEMF therapy sends electromagnetic waves into the body. These energy waves naturally influence electrical changes in cells. The waves work with the body's natural magnetic field to improve fatigue.

Overall, the regular use of PEMF therapy can be a great choice for diabetic fatigue.

Improved metabolism

People with diabetes have a low metabolism. This is another common symptom of diabetes, which affects how the body processes and stores energy.

Patients with type 2 diabetes have reduced insulin effectiveness, and in those with type 1, insulin levels are very low. Because of the lack of insulin, the body's metabolism is slowed down.

PEMF can help improve the body's metabolism by:

Increasing blood oxygenation Clearing the liver toxins Increasing nutrient uptake

Improved immune system

Patients with diabetes have a deeply compromised immune system. A compromised immune system causes more complications from illnesses and infections, along with a much slower recovery.

PEMF therapy induces electrical changes within the cell and re-energizes damaged cells to their normal, healthy state. This boosts cellular metabolism, blood cell regeneration, circulation, and oxygen-carrying capacity.

Eventually, the immune system improves, and vital organs such as the liver, kidneys, and colon can rid themselves of impurities, thus detoxifying the body. Thus, PEMF strengthens the immune system and promotes the body's natural ability to protect, heal, and recover.

Conclusion

Diabetes can be a difficult condition to manage. PEMF therapy has been shown to be extremely effective in treating the symptoms and causes of diabetes. This therapy can effectively complement a diabetes treatment plan.

It not only reduces severe neuropathic pain but also facilitates nerve repair and healing in the affected regions.

As with any medical condition, it is important to consult with your doctor before beginning any new treatment or supplement. Although PEMF therapy has demonstrated a number of positive results, it is always best to consult with your doctor to ensure that the treatment is right for you.

PEMF therapy should be used in combination with conventional diabetes treatments and not as a substitute. Along with a proper diet and regular exercise, PEMF therapy can greatly improve your health and keep your diabetes under control.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Algrave Keto shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.