CREST: IOM’s new initiative to eliminate modern slavery

We believe everyone, everywhere has the right to a life free from slavery. But right now, millions of children and adults are trapped in slavery in every single country in the world, including ours.

Modern slavery is an exploitation of other people for personal or commercial gain. In fact, it is all around us, but often just out of sight. People can become entrapped making our garments, serving our food, picking our crops, working in factories, or working in houses as cooks, cleaners or nannies.

If you see from the outside, it can look like a normal job. But people are being controlled -- sometimes they can face violence or threats, be forced into inescapable debt, or have had their passport taken away and are being threatened with deportation.

Also, many have fallen into this oppressive trap simply because they were trying to escape poverty or insecurity, improve their lives and support their families. Now, they can’t leave.

In a nutshell -- modern day slavery remains a major challenge for businesses around the world. The majority of the 25 million victims of forced labour are working in the private sector. Many of these victims are migrant workers, who leave their homes to travel to large cities, industrial zones and across borders in search of better employment.

To help businesses realize their potential to uphold and respect the human and labour rights of migrant workers in their operations and supply chains, International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched the Corporate Responsibility in Eliminating Slavery and Trafficking initiative (CREST) in 2018.

This IOM initiative directed towards fair and ethical recruitment in the garment and textile industry of India, which has one of the highest employment rates from the unorganised Indian workforce. CREST Fashion is a regional initiative covering the South and South-east Asian nations, like Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, India and Laos.

The goal of the CREST initiative is to enable businesses to respect, promote and remedy the human and labour rights of women and men migrant workers in Asia, in key industries and supply chains. Through the CREST initiative, IOM develops partnerships and projects with businesses to build stronger commitments and capacity to the elimination of modern slavery and encourage collaboration across industries and stakeholders to achieve sustainable change.

CREST aims to provide businesses with tools so that they may ensure that their operations, from supply chain to top line, are free of slavery and human trafficking risks, regarding both cross-border and domestic migrants.

Under its Corporate Responsibility in Eliminating Slavery and Trafficking (CREST) initiative, IOM seeks to forge closer partnerships with companies and provides a suite of services for businesses to ensure ethical recruitment and supply chain management.

Under CREST Fashion, International Organization for Migration (IOM) works directly with all actors in labour supply chains. With brands, it focuses to enhance transparency in international labour supply chains and address risks of exploitation and modern slavery in their business operations. With employers and labour recruiters, the motive is to build capacity for the implementation of international standards on fair and ethical recruitment and support services to migrant workers.

Their work also includes outreach among migrant workers, aiming to increase their access to transparent information on employment terms and conditions, their rights, fair and ethical recruitment services, and effective grievance mechanisms.

Additionally, CREST engages in advocacy with the governments in countries of implementation, to achieve enhanced policies regulating labour migration, embedding international standards on fair and ethical recruitment and employment, such as the ‘Employer Pays Principle’.

This initiative is a good starting point to empower migrant workers by increasing focus on building the capacity of migrant worker associations, supporting trade unions, and facilitating direct dialogue between migrant workers and employers.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.