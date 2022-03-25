Dj Rockstar is Creating Memories and Moments for People through His Music

DJ Rockstar was named Harry L Taylor III at birth. He grew up in Philadelphia. He used to live in a housing project called Hill Creek Projects with his family. By the time he was a teenager, his family had shifted to Howland Street where they had bought their very first house.

For some time, Harry lived a quite well-off life. But, hardship struck one by one when he lost both his father and mother as well as both of his younger brothers in a few years. As the only member to live in his family, he just had the memories to go on and live life with!

By the time he was 20, he enlisted in law as a profession. When he wasn’t on the job, he would be doing karaoke rounds with his pals. It was then that he acknowledged that he has a gift for music. After that, with some motivation from his companions, he decided to try to make a livelihood in music, and, this is how the tale of DJ Rockstar started!

The one individual he looks up to greatly is DJ Jason E, his initial teacher. He remembers seeing him swirl and spin, and do his magic with music. Motivated by this, he reached out to Jason E, who happily consented to accept him under his wing. To this day, DJ Rockstar deems Jason E as his biggest musical motivation or inspiration. The two DJs are tight friends today, but DJ Rockstar still thinks of him as his mentor.

Maybe, the place where DJ Rockstar laid the first stone to his true success was in Atlantic City. In its casinos and clubs, the fresh DJ soon created a spot he could call his second home. Now, he is a resident DJ at Atlantic City Nightlife and often moves between the City and Philly.

Through his career, he has worked together with some very creative DJs and music artists. One of his favorite memories is back when he collaborated with Tiesto, when the latter was a lead or headliner at the Revel Casino. He has also collaborated with DJ Snake, one of the most famous DJs on the planet as of now. It is of no question that DJ Rockstar is a member of the Senate DJs, a special group of DJs that include some of the most famous and popular DJs in the nation.

That's all about DJ Rockstar, thank you for reading.