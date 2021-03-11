E-Bus will be a Revolution in Road Transport: remarks, Himash Verma, the CEO of Navrattan Group

With the ever-increasing pollution levels, rising fuel prices and the need to provide better and safe road transport to people, there is a dire need to replace the diesel vehicles with electric vehicles.

India with its mammoth population has been experiencing a manifold increase in the number of private vehicles on the roads. In absence of sustainable public transport facility, the demand for private cars is constantly on the rise which is directly proportional to the rush on roads and air pollution.

Navrattan Holdings Limited (NHL), the Science and Technology venture of Navrattan Group has taken the lead to become the first company to introduce and manufacture electric, composite E-bus in India.

The Group has indisputably worked towards bringing elemental changes in the technological advances to suit the environment.

Navrattan Holdings Limited is coming up with a manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, India which will usher in a New-Era in the field of electric transportation. NHL presently has fifty buses that are running across the globe and have been successfully tried and tested for a distance of over 3 million kilometers.

CEO, Navrattan Group while giving an insight into the venture stated, “E-Buses are a revolution in the road transport which will not only ease the traffic congestion but will also offer safe, comfortable and cost- effective travel to the passengers. The venture is a part of Navrattan Group’s promise towards providing eco-friendly and sustainable technologies in the larger interest of the people,” Verma went on to add.

A look at some salient features of the E-Bus:

It has been developed using a glass fibre composite technology and modular manufacturing processes. As compared to aluminium bodies of conventional buses, E-Bus is made up of high-quality composite fibre. The rapid AC and DC charging system will enable the E-Buses will ensure smooth and obstruction free travel to the passengers.

Other consumer friendly applications include standard remote supervision system, central accounting system, and measurement of real power consumption, status query via mobile application along with many direct and personalized connections with the consumers.