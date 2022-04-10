EDM is finally getting the attention it deserves in the global music space, says DJ Lalit

Grammy, the biggest music award ceremony, has again caused ripples in the music space. Musicians, enthusiasts, and fans alike are discussing the global music space and what is hot. A look into what caused a major impact last year draws attention to EDM. DJ Lalit aka Lalit Kudle says that EDM is finally taking center stage and grabbing much-deserved attention. In the Grammy, there is now a long list of EDM nominees in the best track and best album categories.

DJ Lalit has been working hard to earn this status for EDM music with his tracks like NO MATTER. Most talents in the space associate EDM music with a sense of joy and rejuvenation. It is not a simple task to master all the nuances of EDM music. Lalit Kudle is among the hardworking music producers and DJs who have strived hard to learn everything about the genre. Most passionate EDM music producers are now on their journey to transform the global music space with their commendable work.

EDM is also known as dance music or club music, but has the capability to invoke emotions and take listeners through a whirlwind of feelings. The genre is comparatively nascent, but DJs and producers have to work hard to make a mark in this field. DJ Lalit is among such passionate musicians. With a rare combination of talent and enthusiasm, he comes up with impressive tasks that are not run of the mill.

His social media is full of updates and news in the EDM space and he also frequently motivates other artists in the field. This is a refreshing change from excessively self-promotional content that can be spotted on social media these days.

To be impactful, EDM needs to be unique and convey the individuality of the artist. Songs Magnum and NO MATTER have made it to the revered EDM list because of their unique style and vibe. Lalit Kudle is behind these songs and considers them a tribute to the vast world of music. EDM songs can be termed successful if listeners play them on loop. They reflect the artist’s energy, creativity, passion, and dedication. Young artists like Lalit are proving that unique songs with high music value are no rocket science, they just need commitment to the art.

It is commendable that EDM is thriving because of the efforts of a handful of music producers and DJs who are setting the bar high with their talent and persistence.