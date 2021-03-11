Everything you need to know about Taj Residencia

Taj Residencia is an RDA-approved housing venture, and it is located at Bhata Road. It is an outstanding society developed by the Sardar Group of Companies. The development and construction company attained fame after the development of high-class commercial and residential plots such as Centaurus Mall.

Taj Residencia is an outstanding residential society spread over the land of 10,000 Kanal. It is a great opportunity for the investors as Taj Residencia is a luxurious housing scheme and has the potential for providing 100% profit.

Taj Residencia Owners and Developers:

The owners and developers of Taj Residencia are the Sardar Group of Companies (SGC). Sardar Yasir Ilyas is the Chairman of the Sardar Group of Companies. The Sardar Group of Companies was established in Iraq. They used to run an automobile company, but later they expanded it and started a real estate company. The developers and owners of Taj Residencia became highly renowned after the successful development of the Centaurus Mall.

The completed programs of SGC include The Centaurus Mall, Taj Residencia Villas, and Blue Bell Taj Residencia Islamabad. The upcoming programs of the developers are Residential Towers, The Centaurus Mall-II, Commercial Hub, Royal Club, Taj Hospital, Taj School, and Taj Mosque.

Taj Residencia NOC:

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Taj Residencia is approved by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). All the processing and operations are carried out under the observation and supervision of RDA. The legal status of the society is extremely crucial as it builds trust in the investors and residents.

 Taj Residencia Location:

The location of Taj Residencia is near Bhata Road, adjacent to CDA Sector I-14 and I-15, Rawalpindi. The prime location is extremely accessible as it can be accessed from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. There are many parks, housing societies, and colonies in the vicinity of the residential venture.

Nearby landmarks:

Following are the nearby landmarks of the housing society:

·       Ayub National Park

·       Allama Iqbal Colony

·       Afshan Colony

·       Al-Haram City

·       Misrial

Accessibility points:

Following are the accessible points of the residential venture:

·       Chakri road is almost 5 min drive away

·       Girja Road is almost 13 min drive away

·       Chakri Road is almost 22 minutes away

·       Lakhu Road is almost 10 min away

Taj Residencia Master Plan:

Taj Residencia is spread over the land of 1,000 Kanal. The experts and experienced team design the master plan. All the operations are processed at a fast pace. The master plan has reserved the land for the grand mosques, sports complexes, shopping centers, hospitals, royal clubs, Mini-Golf clubs, and Residential Towers.

Taj Residencia is divided into two phases. Phase I is finalized, and the land has been reserved for Phase II. The master plan contains several residential and commercial plots of various sizes. Following are the residential plots of Taj Residencia Islamabad.

Taj Residencia Residential Plots:

The plots are available in the following sizes:

·       25’ x 50’

·       30’ x 60’

·       35’ x 70’

·       40’ x 80’

·       50’ x 90’

·       60’ x 20’

·       75’ x 120’

Taj Residencia Commercial Plots:

The plots are available in the following size:

·       30’ x 40’

Taj Villas:

Taj Villas is also known as Taj Residencia Dream Villas, and it is available in three different types mentioned below:

·       Modern Villas

·       Eclectic Villas

·       Mediterranean Villas

Modern Villas:

The Modern Villas are available in the following sizes:

·       5 Marla

·       8 Marla

·       10 Marla

·       14 Marla

·       1 Kanal

Mediterranean Villas:

The Mediterranean Villas are available in the following sizes:

·       10 Marla

·       14 Marla

·       1 Kanal

Eclectic Villas:

The Eclectic Villas are available in the following sizes:

·       10 Marla

·       1 Kanal

Blue Bell Taj Residencia:

Following is the size of the plots of Blue Bell Taj Residencia:

·       8 Marla

Taj Residencia Payment Plan:

The payment plan of Taj Residencia is extremely feasible, flexible, and affordable. Following are the prices of the various plots of housing venture mentioned below:

Conclusion:

Taj Residencia is one of the reckoned housing projects that offer numerous lavish sub-projects and blocks. The housing venture has become the center of attention as the development company and management had great success in previous projects, and people have higher expectations from the management. The project serves the purpose of elevating the living standards of the residents. Tajarat Properties strongly recommends investing in Taj Residencia.

 

 

 

 

