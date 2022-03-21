EXCLUSIVE : How North India’s Sanjog Bhushan AKA Trix Became A Global Music Star

His tracks have found its way into listeners hearts as he continues his success spell by giving back to back hits.

There have been many artists who started their music careers fuelled by their passion for the craft and rose to rule the music industry owing to their deep knowledge and impeccable skills associated with the art. Sanjog Bhushan, more popularly known as Trix, is one such powerhouse of talent who made his way to the top out of nowhere to grab the position of the most loved artists who has a huge following today, built within a short span of time of him entering into the space. No one around him knew that his love for rhythms and melodies would end up in a full-fledged music career going ahead in life. Today, his music spells magic as he has taken the Indian electronic music genre to the next level through his singing talent.

This 20-year-old has been achieving much adulation from fans of late than he used to when he entered the music industry. His tracks were not getting the kind of response initially, which didn't deter him as he kept churning out better music each time. The results were phenomenal as presently, his work has been receiving an overwhelming response, turning him into one of the India's favourite artist within no time, which is quite impressive. Achieving super stardom out of nowhere is indeed a task well accomplished by this young man who is still in his 20s and raring to go. The kind of fan following he has amassed is incredible and that certainly makes him stand amongst India's most successful music artists of present times.

His music is often described as “TROPICAL POP” . His signature sounds have created a mass fan following. His track “Be With You“ started a music movement for his music career. Suddenly the pop star found millions of streams on his records and found a loyal fan base which ever since has been growing. He then followed it up with tracks titled "Better Days" and "Keep me up," that broke all the records, topping the Soundcloud music charts which has catapulted him to stardom.

3 months earlier he dropped his much awaited track “SUNDOWN” which was a classic blend of western and Indian sounds. His knack of dropping hit records that are being loved by his fans is the prime reason of his success and his rise to being a global star.

Sanjog’s songs have garnered more than a 100 million streams, a feat that would look quiet unachievable even for established artists who have been around for a long time. He has made it to the top league owing to his outstanding capabilities which has made him stand amongst the very best of music stars across India . Trix has done exceptionally well around the music realm, giving some outstanding pieces of music which has taken him to dizzying heights of success in the music industry today. His advise to young musicians and producers is to listen to a lot of music , Which helps in understand various sounds and mixes .

Everyone today aspires to become a part of the music industry. On one hand, where there has been a constant rise of such people vying to make their mark in the industry, only a handful of people go ahead in actually carving their path of success. Music is a world so huge that it has the capacity to welcome talents consistently, but making big in the same completely depends on how well people connect with the audiences with their music and what different they provide listeners with. Sanjog Bhushan always knew that he was getting into a field that could test his patience to the core, but he still went all in only to create a unique success story for himself. Today, the kind of love he has been showered with for his records" is proof of that hard work and dedication will guide you to the world of your dreams”.

His Instagram - sanjog.bhushan

His Twitter - bhushan_sanjog