Executive Search – find a perfect match with external headhunters

Hiring an external Executive Search consultant may seem to be an unnecessary expense. You may think it’s pointless especially if you have a hiring manager or a whole HR team in-house. However, the truth is that it may actually be a true game-changer for the entire company. Firstly, it saves existing recruiters a lot of time and they can then focus on other key issues and tasks.

Also, thanks to independent Sowelo headhunters, top-notch candidates can be found much faster, and this saves money, too. Because it’s not that highly-effective Sowelo’s Executive Search consultants do what the existing HR team does anyway. By choosing their services, you get access to some outstanding resources that can change your company’s history. This may be the best money spent ever.

Why is it good to choose such a renowned external Executive Search recruitment agency? Well, Sowelo’s professionals are highly-specialized and the quality of applicants found is usually much higher. They run and have access to a huge base of contacts they can reach out to at any time. They know how to talk to high-profile candidates who are reluctant or uneager to change, and how to motivate them. Very often, Sowelo’s headhunters are able to change their minds by using appropriate argumentation and effective language.

Executive Search – find the best fast, avoid bad hires

The bottom line is that the candidates selected – quickly and efficiently – are often perfect matches. Independent Executive Search consultants know the current professional situation of specialists within this base. Also, the skills, competencies, and niches they represent are no secret to Sowelo’s employees. Whenever a particular person is needed, they simply dial the phone and talk to such people within hours. If they aren’t interested in changing an employer then, they often know a colleague with similar qualifications who is. Sowelo headhunters know how to talk to and convince even those professionals who aren’t looking for a job at all.

This way, good Executive Search consultants also avoid hiring inappropriate people. The true cost of a bad hire is truly staggering but many in-house, corporate recruiters are simply unaware of it. And this knowledge is simply priceless – hiring the wrong employees costs a fortune, and this happens commonly in all industries. What’s more, it affects companies on so many levels that it can easily drag any business down. This burden may be so overwhelming that it can even make an entity go bankrupt.

For this reason, company owners and managers should do all they can to avoid the grave consequences bad hires often entail. One of them is choosing razor-sharp, customized solutions to source the best candidates. And the best place where we can find them is the Sowelo Consulting agency.

Sowelo agency: in-depth knowledge and market intel

It’s good to remember that it’s never too late for a step like this. Making use of Sowelo consultants’ in-depth knowledge and huge experience is possible at any time. This can embrace the early stages of a company’s existence as well as when it’s much more mature. Such an endeavor may seem to be too complex, too complicated, and too time-consuming, but it’s quite the opposite. Once you make a decision to get the whole process started, everything becomes simpler and gets faster. Every day you put the decision of hiring an external Executive Search off, your losses are getting bigger and bigger.

For this reason, it’s definitely worth making an effort to find a good Executive Search agency. And making use of such a good advisor will certainly take the burden off your shoulders. It doesn’t only mean avoiding many negative consequences of bad hires, including money loss. It also entails having more time to simply run the business better and make it more competitive. You can just focus on things you specialize in, and let the HR specialists do their jobs. Evidence-based candidate assessment and values-based approach are the keys to success in Sowelo’s Executive Search case.

This level of activity lets us gain deep professional knowledge and establish valuable contacts. It gave us the right to inspect our clients’ needs. As a result, we are able to find qualified IT professionals quickly”, emphasizes Adam Łyko, Managing Director at Sowelo.

Sowelo’s independent headhunters obtain hidden talents that are in huge demand and difficult to reach otherwise. Such candidates represent narrow specializations, like uncommon or sparsely used programming languages or rare skills within other industries. Sowelo’s recruiters are a part of many occupational environments so the range of specialists they can source is truly impressive.

If you want to know more about Sowelo’s Executive Search services click this link

Executive Search: priceless connections – a key to success

What Sowelo headhunters surpass in-house HR employees in are, above all, priceless connections within the whole industry. Networking is something crucial in all businesses but the recruitment area is one when it’s the most beneficial and profitable. The bottom line is that Sowelo consultants can contact top-notch candidates very fast if not immediately. Oftentimes, all they have to do is dial the right number and talk to somebody they already had known before. Of course, such specialists are unavailable to regular, in-house recruiters.

What are the reasons for this? Well, top-notch professionals simply tend to be suspicious toward corporate HR employees that are associated with particular companies. Contrary to this, external headhunting consultants, seen as independent, inspire a willingness to cooperate and a positive attitude in general. It’s simply much easier to trust self-reliant external headhunters. And this may also give companies who look for employees insights into what they truly think about the prospective employer. Something they would have never told to corporate HR employees, representing the company in question.

Of course, such casual conversations and small talks may be a perfect opportunity to attract many hard-to-get candidates. They almost never look for a job independently but simply switch from one high-profile business to another. They are inundated with offers from various companies but reply to them seldom, not to mention Linkedin ads. One needs to tread carefully and talk to them in the right way to get their attention. And this is exactly how Sowelo’s consultants work daily – being insiders and not regular HR specialists or hiring managers.