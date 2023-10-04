Guide To THCP Gummies, Flowers And THCP Carts  (Huge Benefits!)

THCP is rapidly becoming one of the favored modern novel cannabinoids people are enjoying the benefits of. THCP Gummies are one of the easiest way to consume that goodness, but what other methods and products are there?

I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about THCP use right now. I’ll tell you how it feels, and compare it to the other main novel cannabinoids out there.

We will talk about legality, and how it feels (obviously depending on your personal profile and the dose you take).

All that, plus I’ll tell you exactly where to buy the best THC-P products right now, including incredible quality THCP gummies, disposable vape carts, and tinctures.

If you want to check these all out in advance of reading this guide, you can right here:

>> BinoidCBD THC-P product range

What Is THCP And How Does It Feel?

THC-P is a really new novel cannabinoid, and one of more than 100 that have been discovered in cannabis and hemp plants so far.

It was actually only discovered in 2019. There’s only been a single study into its effect in the human body so far because of this.

What is known is that it binds with a very strong affinity as a full agonist of the CB1 receptor.

It binds so aggressively that it’s 33 times more potent than Delta 9 THC, the main cannabinoid in cannabis that gets you high.

But that doesn’t mean it’s 33 times more powerful in its effects. It just means it more readily produces those effects in the body, whether they are mild or not.

Most people who consume THCP report the following effects & benefits:

Feeling very relaxed

Altered perception

Mental clarity

Calmness

Better focus

Lowered anxiety

Feelings of happiness and contentment

Slight buzz or high

Everyone’s responses will be different, just as they are with cannabis, so don’t think this is exactly how you will feel.

For some people it will be very strong, and for others not so. Also it will be dose dependent, and whereas 100 mg of THC-P would feel great to one person, someone else will not feel a thing. So experimentation with good quality infused products is crucial.

THCP Comparison: Is It Different To Other Cannabinoids?

It can be really confusing to understand how the effects vary between these novel cannabinoids which are being promoted so heavily.

So let’s now compare the effects of THCP against some of the other main ones that you can buy.

This is obviously my personal interpretation based on research and my own experiences, but it should give you some idea as to the differences between them to you at least have a starting point.

THCP Vs THC-O

There is one huge difference between these two cannabinoids, and it’s that THC-O is not real. It’s a synthetically constructed cannabinoid, that is actually THC acetate ester.

It’s made from Delta 8, and occasionally Delta 9. It synthesized from these to create THC that binds to the CB1 receptor with a very high affinity.

Overall, in terms of its effects and binding ability, THC-P is still more potent, but both are comparable.

They have slightly different effects as well, with THCP being more relaxing to the mind and body, where THC-O at high doses can be mildly psychedelic.

THCP Vs Delta 9

Delta 9 is the cannabinoid that most predominant in cannabis plants, and it’s the one that gets you high.

But in these legal products, it cannot be present at more than a concentration of 0.3%. Therefore, it’s a trace element that is not really going to have a huge effect on you.

Delta 9 products are always combo products with things like Delta 8 and others, so that you get a broader and more notable set of effects. In effect, it’s a “top up” cannabinoid. We all know it can get you high and make you feel detached and happy, but that’s not really going to happen here.

THC-P binds with a high affinity to the same receptor, and can give you strong effects in comparison. Of the two, it’s better to use because legally you’ll still get more from it.

THCP Vs Delta 8

Delta 8 is the “classic” alternative new cannabinoid that has great benefits and effects. It is only found in hemp plants in trace amounts, so most of it is converted from CBD.

Delta 8 has the ability to get you slightly high at higher doses, to be more focused and productive, stimulates appetite, is anti-inflammatory and has pain relief benefits, and creates a calm and even mood.

It also enhances your clarity, and lowers levels of anxiety, to give you a really balanced and smooth approach to anything you have to do.

It binds to both the CB1 and CB2 receptors, having a wider and more even set of effects than THC-P, which as we now know binds with a very high affinity to the CB1 receptor only.

Both produce relaxation, slightly altered perception, high levels of intensity, along with calmness and focus.

But THC-P seems to be better for the intensity, focus and clarity, while Delta 8 has a broader and softer spectrum of benefits. They actually work brilliantly together in combo products.

If you’re looking for a product that does combine them that works brilliantly, and you’re looking to experiment with THC-P gummies, then this product will work brilliantly for you:

Binoid Premium D8 + THC-P Blueberry Pie Gummies (500 mg total dose)

THCP Legality

I’m going to talk about THC-P legality in the USA here, because to cover the entire world would be impossible.

THCP should be legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, a federal law which legalized any hemp product which didn’t contain more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. The problem is that that doesn’t specifically cover extracted cannabinoids which individually are then dosed well above that level, even if they aren’t Delta 9.

So technically it’s legal, but some state laws, definitely relevant in 13 states, do specifically limit or outlaw THCP and other THC cannabinoids.

So it’s not clear, and you can only look at your local laws to see if it’s legal in your state. Overwhelmingly though, it isn’t illegal and you would be very unlucky to be busted for using THCP.

THCP Safety

THCP was only discovered in 2019, and there’s only been one study on humans which was very small.

Another study was done on mice, which observed that it was binding with a very high affinity and creating very strong psychedelic effects that were overwhelming the mice. From this, people started saying it was wonder THC.

That’s not the truth though because the doses were huge and the mice, and we have no idea if cannabinoid receptors in mice work differently than in humans.

For me, and from feedback I’ve read from many others, THCP at normal dosage levels (normal for you, as it will be individual) I’m not getting psychedelic effects.

Sure, if you smoke it with a vape, or take a large dose with a tincture, you can get a significant dose and feel slightly whacked, but it’s not as overwhelming as a big bong of cannabis.

So sure, it has some effects that operate on a spectrum depending on the dose, but don’t assume it’s going to get you ridiculously high.

Therefore, it doesn’t seem to be dangerous, is just another cannabinoid that is a slight variant on other THC structures, but obviously we have no long-term study for the effects of high volumes of this isolated cannabinoid being used.

Is THCP Detected During A Drug Test?

THCP is not looked for specifically during any standard drug testing. This is the same with all of the cannabinoids you can buy individually (such as THCA, D8, D10, THC-O and others).

However, because they are structurally so similar to D9 THC, they can provoke a positive drug test result.

The problem you then have is that people will assume you have tested positive for cannabis. Even if you explain what you been using, it could be illegal in your area, or you simply won’t be believed.

Although it can be clarified with a full gas chromatography – mass spectrometry analysis, this is not always done on failed samples, and you would simply be passed back to whoever commissioned the test as having failed for cannabis.

If you want to detoxify from any cannabinoids then it’s best to treat it as if you are detoxing from cannabis, and use the same processes and products to do so, and assume it will remain your body the same amount of time as cannabis and its metabolite THC-NOOH can.

What’s The Best THC-P Product To Get Started With?

When I was getting started it was hugely confusing. Lots of companies, lots of products, lots of cannabinoids.

What did they all do, and was I being ripped off? It was really stressful for a few months until I learned to prioritize.

First, I found a company that was really reliable and trusted. Next, I researched and looked into the cannabinoids I was most interested in.

Then I bought products that focused heavily on one single cannabinoid so that I could understand the effects it produced.

Then, I bought combo products to get more subtle and better experiences.

In terms of getting started then, BinoidCBD are definitely the company I’d recommend you look at first. The product range is absolutely huge, with all the major cannabinoids infused into of huge variety of products, including dried fruit and pre-baked cookies if you are really squeamish about vaping and tincture oil.

But if you want a purer experience that gets to work fast then I’d recommend:

THC-P vapes. Either THC-P carts to slot into a vape, or the disposable vapes will work equally as well. They allow you to get a dose almost instantly, and over several inhalations, you’ll quickly understand how things start to feel and progress without any delay or spreading out of those effects. THC-P gummies are another way of experiencing the full spectrum of THC-P effects easily. Easy to consume, you can dose as much as you want, knowing the exact dose in every single gummy. THC-P oil tinctures are another great way of experiencing things and experimenting. You simply drip them under the tongue, and let them sublingually be absorbed. This means it quickly gets into the bloodstream, and the whole dose is getting inside fast, because it’s bypassing the stomach.

Using THCP Gummies

To give you an idea on experimentation, let’s look at using THCP Gummies. I use these guys at work when I’m stressed.

Because they are so discreet, you can chew two or three with people literally next you, and nobody would ever bat an eyelid. They are great before stressful meetings, or big moments, because they chill me out and calm you down, but keep me focused and positive.

My favorites are the 600 mg total dose “Knockout Blend” Gummies. There are 20 in each tub, with each dosed at 30 mg. Just two or three of these are enough for a notable dose.

I’d advise you consume two of them, one after the other over about five minutes. Then wait for half an hour or so, and then top up with another one to depending on how you feel.

Using THCP Carts (Cartridges) & Disposable Vapes

Even if you have never vaped before, it’s really simple to do with the high-quality THCP carts and prefilled disposable vapes available from BinoidCBD.

They are available in 1 g and 2 g options for most of the cartridges and disposables they sell. Prices will vary depending on the strength and quality you want as well.

My advice is to go slow when you get started. Make sure you inhale slowly and hold it for up to 10 seconds. You may find this sharp in the beginning, and you may cough, but you will get used to it.

This is important because it gives time for absorption, and you’ll feel the maximum hit and benefit from this slow and measured inhalation and exhalation.

How To Use THCP Oil Tinctures

These are beautifully simple to use, and you don’t have to worry about using a vape, and if you don’t like sweet things, then you don’t even have to worry about softgels, gummies, syrups, or anything else.

You can get flavored tinctures, but they also do unflavored ones as well.

The two most popular ones are the natural flavor 1000 mg premium THC-P tinctures, and the “Knockout Blend” 1000 mg THC-P tinctures.

Both have a slightly different profile in terms of the cannabinoids in them, so make sure you read the details to see which you would like to experiment with.

All you do is draw the oil up into the pipette to the mark which gives you the correct dose. Then drip it gently under your tongue and hold it there until as much as absorbed as possible over a few minutes. Then, simply swallow.

This will be rapidly absorbed, and because a lot of the dose bypasses the stomach, you’ll start to feel stronger effects more rapidly than anything you have to digest.

THCP Buyers Guide

As I’ve said, it can be confusing looking at all the cannabinoids available, and the range of products that they are infused in.

Then, when you add in the combo products with more than one, and sometimes three or four different cannabinoids in them, and at different dosage ranges depending on the product, and it gets really complex.

As I’ve explained here, it’s best to start simple. Target the cannabinoids you’re really interested in the effects of, and find products that are as pure as possible in high doses of that single one.

BinoidCBD are definitely the company to buy from, because they are well established and have an excellent track record.

Highlights include:

THCP Gummies

THCp Vape Carts

THCP disposables

THCP tinctures

THCP Dabs

THCP Dried Fruit Chunks

Pricing is really great, and you can experiment with most of the different types of products for around $30 each, giving you several doses in each product.

Domestic USA shipping is mostly free, or there is a very modest charge for small orders.

Note though, that there is a single $80 charge for any overseas order, no matter what the size. This is ridiculously expensive for a small order, but could actually work out cheaper if you place a large order by physical weight.

Overall then, THCP is very tolerable, and produces some interesting and useful effects without any noted side effects.

It can help you in everyday situations, and a variety of products available means that you can do this discreetly, and even utilized different types of product to ensure you have the correct dose when you need it.

When you order, you can also use this exclusive discount code to get 10% off: pal10.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. THCP Gummies shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.