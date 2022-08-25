 How Do You Get Insurance When Buying a New Car? : The Tribune India

How Do You Get Insurance When Buying a New Car?

A car insurance plan financially protects you against unforeseen accidental damages and keeps you compliant with the legal guidelines. So, if you are planning to purchase a new car, make sure to opt for a car insurance policy.

The process of buying insurance for a car can be a confusing process. However, you simply need to follow certain steps to purchase and factor in specific pointers before investing in one.

How to Purchase a Car Insurance Policy for Your New Car?

You can buy insurance for car, both online and offline. The steps for each application mode are discussed below:

●      Offline buying process

Step 1: Visit the office of an insurance provider of your choice. Select an insurance policy that suits your requirement

Step 2: Fill in and submit forms along with supporting documents

Step 3: Finally, pay the required premium amount

Following these, an executive will contact you to hand over the policy papers.

●      Online buying process

If you are looking to save your time and effort, you can opt to purchase an insurance policy for your car online at an affordable price. The steps are mentioned below:

Step 1: Navigate to the website of your preferred insurer and select the correct option to buy an insurance policy

Step 2: Enter relevant information such as your car’s number, type, contact number etc. and proceed to the next step

Step 3: Type the information related to your vehicles, such as its make and model, registration and manufacturing date

Step 4: Choose an insurance plan according to your requirement. Enter details of IDV and NCB. You can select an add-on cover to get additional protection by paying an extra premium

Step 5: Submit your date of birth, name, email address etc. Apart from that, enter other details of your vehicle and previous car insurance plan

Step 6: Finally, complete the process by selecting your preferred payment mode and paying the prescribed premium amount

What Are the Factors to Consider Before Buying an Insurance Policy?

Consider the some of the factors before purchasing insurance for a car:

●      Select the right insurance policy

Purchasing a third-party car insurance policy is mandatory as per the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. It covers damages arising from accidents caused to third-party vehicles, property, or individuals. On the other hand, a comprehensive car insurance plan covers third-party liabilities and damages caused to your vehicle. Since it offers broader financial coverage, it is costlier than a third-party car insurance plan. So, review both and select one that fits your financial capacity and requirement.

For convenience, you can search and compare different insurers and their insurance policies on various platforms. It will allow you to go through policy details and buy a suitable car insurance policy. You can further streamline your purchasing process by calculating premium amounts on an online car insurance premium calculator.

●      Insured Declared Value

The premium payable to your car insurance policy depends on the Insured Declared Value. The higher the IDV, the costlier the premium amount and vice versa. Choose an insurance provider that extends IDV closest to your car’s market value.

To conclude, keep these pointers in your mind before buying insurance for a car. After purchasing, make sure to renew it periodically to retain its validity, and you remain legally compliant.

