How has real estate changed in 2022 and its impact on the economy

How has real estate changed in 2022 and its impact on the economy

Real estate is undergoing a complete overhaul. According to market experts, 2022 will be the path-breaking year for the housing and commercial sector. The demand for new houses with better ambience has been on the rise and is expected to grow more in the coming months. It has made the market bullish about real estate in India. The latest projections have forecasted the growth in double digits in the real estate sector. Shravan Gupta is ecstatic about this latest development. 

Pandemic has made real estate as a sector more resilient to any new changes. Something which is reflected in the latest trends.

 ●    New learning curve.

 Having been a witness to the sudden downfall in sales both in terms of housing, retail and commercial. This new resilience has made real estate the sector for any outcome. Real estate can now manage the curve better and are well prepared to handle any eventuality. Shravan Gupta feels real estate is projected to take a positive turn in the long run.

Real estate companies are better equipped to handle the situation now.

 ●    A hike in price.

 Real estate is going through a phase where prices are bound to rise again. This can be attributed to outside factors like the rising cost of cement and other raw materials. It may also be attributed to a sudden surge in demand for new houses and bigger homes. Shravan Gupta feels this trend will continue till the end of 2022. This bullish outlook on real estate is due to an improved economic outlook. It doesn’t come as a surprise that real estate is expected to grow at 8 to 9%.

 ●    Cheap home loans.

 The biggest selling point is the advent of real estate as cheap home loans. It has become much easier to buy homes due to the cheap home loan bonanza. Most banks are offering their customers home loans at as low as 7%. This makes for a profitable scenario and it is also the need of the hour. But in the long run, it may also lead to elevated pricing of newer home constructions.

 ●    WFH culture.

 The emergence of WFH culture has proven vital in elevated sales of homes. Today most people prefer to buy a second home with a large space for work. Shravan Gupta feels this trend is likely to continue in the coming year as well. WFH culture has also encouraged people to migrate from metropolitan to mid-tier cities like Indore and Goa. New constructions are being developed at a much cheaper price. This makes Real estate the new sector to watch out for.

 

In conclusion.

 

Real estate is on the rise and this will continue for a few more months. Shravan Gupta feels that real estate will account for 13% of India’s GDP. It is projected to be the 3rd largest sector with an optimum growth projection.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

2
Nation

General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

4
Punjab

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

5
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

6
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

7
Punjab

Ready to reveal names of corrupt, says Capt Amarinder Singh

8
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

9
J & K

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

10
Haryana

To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played instrumental role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

Case was probed by NIA team led by Inspector General Anil Sh...

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

Sanjeev Khirwar's wife Rinku Dugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre...

2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan

2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan

Doval in Tajikistan for talks on Afghanistan with Russian, C...

Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama, police say killer of Kashmiri artist trapped

Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama, police say killer of Kashmiri artiste Amreen Bhat trapped

There were no reports of any casualties in the encounter so ...

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Most buildings not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer’s 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan walks out of Delhi LG’s swearing-in ceremony

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

Delhi Police lodge FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received threatening calls

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala