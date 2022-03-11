How to Choose the Right Painting Company for Your Home

How to Choose the Right Painting Company for Your Home

Image courtesy - Shutterstock

Look for a painting company that follows all safety and hygiene protocols, uses the right painting techniques, and uses cutting-edge tools to ensure a quality finish.

 

Did you know that house painting has more benefits than just adding colour and beauty? Treating your walls to high-quality paint can protect them from wear and tear as well as moisture. The build-up of moisture leads to mould and mildew growth, which not only makes the walls look ugly, but also is a significant health hazard. Quality paints can help repel allergens, dust, and dirt to give your house a fresh feel and beautiful appearance.

 

Painting your house is also your opportunity to match the colours of your walls with your décor, furniture, and most of all your personality. Consider hiring the best paint company to get the desired results. But how do you choose the right house painting contractors? Given the risk of infection, it is also important to find a painting company that follows strict protocols. Here are some tips to help you in the process.

 

Choose a Company that Enforces Safety Protocols

When you work with house painting contractors, you may need to enforce safety protocols. This is particularly problematic at a time when you wish to reduce interaction with painters to minimise exposure. Instead, choose a painting company that has painters trained to maintain optimum hygiene and safety. By choosing Berger Paints Express Painting service, you can rest assured that the painters will:

⮚      Sanitise the tools and equipment they carry into your home

⮚      Wear masks, gloves, and headgear

⮚      Disinfect all the regularly touched surfaces in your home

⮚      Clean up and sanitise your home when they leave

 

Make the Process as Contactless as Possible

Choose a painting company that has a mobile app with extensive features. This allows you to book the service, get quotes, choose your colour scheme, and even monitor the painters on their mobile app. It’s best if the company also provides colour consultancy and estimations online as well as send invoices and allows payments through their app. You should also be able to track the health of the painters on the app.

 

Automated Painting Tools for the Best Results

Why choose a professional painting company? This is not only to ensure that the painters are adept at their job, but also that they use cutting-edge tools. This gets the job done much better and faster, while ensuring your home stays cleaner during the process.

 

For instance, a painter may need to sand the walls to remove the old paint and make the surface smoother. This creates a layer of dust on the fixtures, furniture, and floors. What’s worse is that it releases participles into the air, which if inhaled can cause headaches, respiratory issues, irritability, insomnia, and constipation. Berger Express Painting services use a mechanised sanding tool, which comes with a vacuum bag for a dust-free painting experience. Similarly, using an auto roller for painting ensures a superior finish and gets the job done faster.

 

Using Eco-Friendly Paints

When choosing from among the top painting companies, check for the Green Pro certification from the prestigious CII- IGBC (Confederation of Indian Industry’s renowned Indian Green Building Council). These paints have low VOC (volatile organic compounds) and no lead, mercury or chromium. Paints with high VOC levels emit harmful gasses when they come into contact with air. VOCs can cause severe health issues, ranging from allergies and asthma to increasing the risk of cancer. Eco-friendly paints are not just better for the environment, but also protect the health and safety of your loved ones.

 

Remember to pick the colour combinations by using online tools like Colour Catalogue, Virtual Painter and Paint Preview, to prevent unnecessary exposure during the pandemic. You should also order the paints online from a company that promises the products are thoroughly sanitised before being delivered to your doorstep.

 

Proper House Prep and Post Paint Cleaning

The biggest inconvenience of painting is prepping your home before the painters come in and cleaning it afterward. House painting contractors often limit their availability to painting. So, choose a professional painting company that will ensure your home is adequately prepared by covering your furniture and floors with plastic sheets. These painters will also cover your windowsills, fixtures, and switches, so that they are not smeared with paint splashes. They will also clean and disinfect your home after the job is done. With this, you can get back to your daily life at the earliest.

 Choose a Trusted Company

Select a company that has led the painting industry for decades and has certifications and awards. For instance, Berger Paints has been serving Indian homes since 1923, and has won several awards for safety and excellence.

 

Excited about how beautiful your home will look after painting? Follow the above tips to choose the best paint company, as this ensures swift and safe services as well as a smooth and stunning look for your home.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

4
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

7
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

8
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

9
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Among 13 winning women candidates, 11 belong to AAP

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal, first meeting of AAP MLAs in Chandigarh today

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy

Although there was no official word from the government abou...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district