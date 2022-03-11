How to Choose the Right Painting Company for Your Home

Look for a painting company that follows all safety and hygiene protocols, uses the right painting techniques, and uses cutting-edge tools to ensure a quality finish.

Did you know that house painting has more benefits than just adding colour and beauty? Treating your walls to high-quality paint can protect them from wear and tear as well as moisture. The build-up of moisture leads to mould and mildew growth, which not only makes the walls look ugly, but also is a significant health hazard. Quality paints can help repel allergens, dust, and dirt to give your house a fresh feel and beautiful appearance.

Painting your house is also your opportunity to match the colours of your walls with your décor, furniture, and most of all your personality. Consider hiring the best paint company to get the desired results. But how do you choose the right house painting contractors? Given the risk of infection, it is also important to find a painting company that follows strict protocols. Here are some tips to help you in the process.

Choose a Company that Enforces Safety Protocols

When you work with house painting contractors, you may need to enforce safety protocols. This is particularly problematic at a time when you wish to reduce interaction with painters to minimise exposure. Instead, choose a painting company that has painters trained to maintain optimum hygiene and safety. By choosing Berger Paints Express Painting service, you can rest assured that the painters will:

⮚ Sanitise the tools and equipment they carry into your home

⮚ Wear masks, gloves, and headgear

⮚ Disinfect all the regularly touched surfaces in your home

⮚ Clean up and sanitise your home when they leave

Make the Process as Contactless as Possible

Choose a painting company that has a mobile app with extensive features. This allows you to book the service, get quotes, choose your colour scheme, and even monitor the painters on their mobile app. It’s best if the company also provides colour consultancy and estimations online as well as send invoices and allows payments through their app. You should also be able to track the health of the painters on the app.

Automated Painting Tools for the Best Results

Why choose a professional painting company? This is not only to ensure that the painters are adept at their job, but also that they use cutting-edge tools. This gets the job done much better and faster, while ensuring your home stays cleaner during the process.

For instance, a painter may need to sand the walls to remove the old paint and make the surface smoother. This creates a layer of dust on the fixtures, furniture, and floors. What’s worse is that it releases participles into the air, which if inhaled can cause headaches, respiratory issues, irritability, insomnia, and constipation. Berger Express Painting services use a mechanised sanding tool, which comes with a vacuum bag for a dust-free painting experience. Similarly, using an auto roller for painting ensures a superior finish and gets the job done faster.

Using Eco-Friendly Paints

When choosing from among the top painting companies, check for the Green Pro certification from the prestigious CII- IGBC (Confederation of Indian Industry’s renowned Indian Green Building Council). These paints have low VOC (volatile organic compounds) and no lead, mercury or chromium. Paints with high VOC levels emit harmful gasses when they come into contact with air. VOCs can cause severe health issues, ranging from allergies and asthma to increasing the risk of cancer. Eco-friendly paints are not just better for the environment, but also protect the health and safety of your loved ones.

Remember to pick the colour combinations by using online tools like Colour Catalogue, Virtual Painter and Paint Preview, to prevent unnecessary exposure during the pandemic. You should also order the paints online from a company that promises the products are thoroughly sanitised before being delivered to your doorstep.

Proper House Prep and Post Paint Cleaning

The biggest inconvenience of painting is prepping your home before the painters come in and cleaning it afterward. House painting contractors often limit their availability to painting. So, choose a professional painting company that will ensure your home is adequately prepared by covering your furniture and floors with plastic sheets. These painters will also cover your windowsills, fixtures, and switches, so that they are not smeared with paint splashes. They will also clean and disinfect your home after the job is done. With this, you can get back to your daily life at the earliest.

Choose a Trusted Company

Select a company that has led the painting industry for decades and has certifications and awards. For instance, Berger Paints has been serving Indian homes since 1923, and has won several awards for safety and excellence.

Excited about how beautiful your home will look after painting? Follow the above tips to choose the best paint company, as this ensures swift and safe services as well as a smooth and stunning look for your home.