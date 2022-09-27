 How to Manage Your Credit Card Bills Smartly : The Tribune India

How to Manage Your Credit Card Bills Smartly

A credit card gives you additional purchasing power and lets you earn value back on all your spends in the form of reward points, cashback, discount and more. However, you should always remember that credit cards are also a borrowing and you have to repay the money within a specified period of time. While delaying the bills will lead to late payment charges, non-payment or partial payment will also lead to finance charges which range from 20% p.a. and can go as high as 49% p.a. For instance, the interest rate charged on HDFC Credit Cards ranges from 23.88% p.a. to 43.2% p.a.

To avoid such penalties and manage your credit card bills efficiently, here are a few things to consider.

 

1.       Keep an eye on your billing cycle

Knowing your billing cycle is the first step in managing your credit card bills easily. Credit cards usually have a billing cycle of 30 days and the due date may fall 15-20 days after the date of bill generation, which gives you an interest-free period of 45-50 days. Understanding your billing cycle and planning your expenses accordingly will give you enough time to repay the bills. It is especially helpful if you have multiple credit cards.

For instance, if the billing date of one of your credit cards is 10th Jan, this means that your next billing cycle will begin from 11th Jan. Now if the bill due date is 30th Jan, you get a total 50 days of interest-free period. If you put a big-ticket transaction on this card on 12th Jan, you will get 49 days of interest-free period.

2.       Always check your credit card statements

At the end of each billing cycle, your card provider will share a credit card statement with you. This statement includes details of all the transactions that were made using your card along with the details of reward points, available credit limit, bill due date, etc. It is important to go through the statement to ensure that there are no wrongful debits on your card. If you find such errors, you must contact your card provider immediately and get it rectified. Not paying attention to such unauthorized transactions will not only hurt your finances but may also negatively impact your credit score.

3.       Pay your bills on time and in full

You should always pay your credit card bills on or before the due date and try to avoid missed payments. The missed payments on your credit card bills not only lead to late payment penalties but also impact your credit score. Moreover, many cardholders believe that it is enough to pay the minimum amount due and revolve the balance to the next billing cycle. But this is the worst mistake you can make with your credit card. Here is how-

When you pay only the minimum amount due, the remaining unpaid balance starts attracting finance charges. As said above, finance charges on credit cards can range from 20% p.a. to 49% p.a. or higher. These charges will be compounded daily until you clear all your outstanding dues. Also, when there is unpaid balance in your credit card account, the interest-free period becomes invalid. This means all your new purchases will also start attracting finance charges from the day of transaction. This can easily lead to a debt cycle that is very difficult to manage.

4.       Convert outstanding amount into EMI

If you are unable to make your credit card bill payment in full, then you should try to convert your entire outstanding amount or a part of it into EMIs. Most of the card issuers allow this facility where you can convert your outstanding amount into monthly EMIs, as per your convenience. The interest charged on these EMIs is much lower as compared to the interest (finance charges) levied on unpaid balance. Hence, opting for EMI conversion is a good option as this allows you to pay your larger bill into smaller affordable installments.

However, different card issuers have different terms and conditions related to their EMIs. All purchases may not be eligible for EMI conversion. Hence, always do your research or check with your card issuer regarding such conditions.

5.       Opt for balance transfer facility

Most credit card providers offer the balance transfer facility with their cards. Using this feature, you can transfer outstanding balances from one credit card to another and pay off in easy instalments. For example, if you are facing difficulty in making full payment towards your HDFC Credit Card, you can transfer the balance to SBI Credit Card.

Providers charge interest on balance transfer but the rates are much lower than the finance charges you would have to pay if you continue making partial payments to your credit card bills. With some banks, you may also get an introductory zero interest offer on balance transfers but you should exercise caution in availing these offers. Ask the provider about the interest applicable when the introductory period ends.

Understanding your credit card bill and its various elements and making timely payments is quite important to stay financially healthy. Disciplined use of your credit card also goes a long way in building and maintaining a good credit score.

