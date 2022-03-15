In a First, DaxStreet, the Indian Automotive News Website, Introduces 4-Day Work Week

In a First, DaxStreet, the Indian Automotive News Website, Introduces 4-Day Work Week

DaxStreet has managed to become a prominent voice and presence in the Indian automotive news space. What's more impressive about the feat is that it has managed to achieve that in an incredibly short amount of time since its acquisition by Otakukart. The news website rakes in millions of unique and returning online traffic each month. Over the past few months, the website has made some significant strides in the automotive news space and the surrounding niche.

 

In what may be a first among not only news media companies, but the overarching working culture in the country, DaxStreet has introduced a 4-day work week for its staff. The progressive and bold decision is only one of the revolutionary employee-focused moves the company has made in recent days. Apart from the incentives, extended relieves, and other perks, DaxStreet has been introducing new and modern ways of catering to its employees and fostering better interpersonal communication and environment.

 

Talking about the move, the CEO of DaxStreet's parent media network, OtakuKart, has said that the employees of the website have been an integral and crucial part of the success that it has accrued over the past months. "If not for the massive talent we've been able to add to our staff, the trajectory of DaxStreet wouldn't have been nearly as successful. The decision to introduce a 4-day work week plan is not simply a thanking gesture to our employees. We've found the 4-day work week to be significantly more effective in terms of the total turnover and productivity", said Moldharia.

 

He also went on to add that the 4-day work week has also impacted the staff positively and the three-day weekend does wonder for the workforce that not only returns to the new week with rejuvenation but a tacitly fresh mindset. According to Moldharia, the new decision has already proved to be efficient, yielding some great results in terms of the output, both on the quantitative as well as the qualitative front. Moldharia also stated that the company will follow the lead and expand upon the decision to introduce more plans and schemes aimed at increasing the overall efficacy.

 

It seems that the new productivity schemes at DaxStreet are working as the website has been making some significant strides in the automotive news space over the past few months. Recently, DaxStreet won the 'Fastest Growing Car News Website Award' as well as the 2021's 'Automotive News Website of the Year Award'. Furthermore, the website has also bagged a nomination for the 'Best Car Review Website' award. In addition to all of that, DaxStreet has also recently opened its first physical office in Surat, Gujarat, with an aim to expand the offline domain even further.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

2
Punjab

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar hits out at party leader for calling Charanjit Channi an asset, calls him a liability

4
Punjab

Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

5
Nation

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers' movement

6
Punjab

Civil aviation body allows Sikh passengers to carry 'kirpan' of specific measurement on domestic flights

7
Punjab

AAP readies plan for health, education overhaul in Punjab

8
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Punjab lawmakers: Charting new course their common goal

9
Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

10
Entertainment

Bengali actor Rupa Dutta caught stealing purses at Kolkata book fair, arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice of Islam, rules Karnataka HC, upholds ban

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...

Indian missile falling in Pakistani territory most unfortunate incident, Rajnath tells Rajya Sabha

India's missile system safe and secure, says Rajnath on accidental firing of missile

Says a high-level inquiry has been ordered to look into the ...

2 die in road mishap in Yamunanagar

2 die in road mishap in Yamunanagar

One of the boys identified as Vishal, a contractual employee...

No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US

No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US

India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar roadshow: Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Pilgrims pay obeisance at Golden Temple on new Nanakshahi year

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Chandigarh blackout: Committee submits report on power outage at two hospitals

Chandigarh: Single-use plastic costs 8 traders dear

Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Demonetised currency case: Major embarrassment for Panchkula police

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

International kabaddi player shot

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

Kapurthala: Ending dharna, AAP's Rana finally takes out roadshow

Social media abuzz with fake list of AAP Cabinet

Nawanshahr: Over 1K votes polled to dead candidate!

Now, cow remains found in Adampur

AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

STF arrests drug peddler with 900 gm of heroin

I-T raid on Omaxe group in city

Two test positive for Covid in district

Three held with stolen motorcycles

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Dashmesh Nagar residents concerned over mobile tower

Patiala: Act against Punjabi University staff involved in scams, demand students

Be punctual, redress grievances, DCs told

Patiala: Officers told to be punctual