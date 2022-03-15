In a First, DaxStreet, the Indian Automotive News Website, Introduces 4-Day Work Week

DaxStreet has managed to become a prominent voice and presence in the Indian automotive news space. What's more impressive about the feat is that it has managed to achieve that in an incredibly short amount of time since its acquisition by Otakukart. The news website rakes in millions of unique and returning online traffic each month. Over the past few months, the website has made some significant strides in the automotive news space and the surrounding niche.

In what may be a first among not only news media companies, but the overarching working culture in the country, DaxStreet has introduced a 4-day work week for its staff. The progressive and bold decision is only one of the revolutionary employee-focused moves the company has made in recent days. Apart from the incentives, extended relieves, and other perks, DaxStreet has been introducing new and modern ways of catering to its employees and fostering better interpersonal communication and environment.

Talking about the move, the CEO of DaxStreet's parent media network, OtakuKart, has said that the employees of the website have been an integral and crucial part of the success that it has accrued over the past months. "If not for the massive talent we've been able to add to our staff, the trajectory of DaxStreet wouldn't have been nearly as successful. The decision to introduce a 4-day work week plan is not simply a thanking gesture to our employees. We've found the 4-day work week to be significantly more effective in terms of the total turnover and productivity", said Moldharia.

He also went on to add that the 4-day work week has also impacted the staff positively and the three-day weekend does wonder for the workforce that not only returns to the new week with rejuvenation but a tacitly fresh mindset. According to Moldharia, the new decision has already proved to be efficient, yielding some great results in terms of the output, both on the quantitative as well as the qualitative front. Moldharia also stated that the company will follow the lead and expand upon the decision to introduce more plans and schemes aimed at increasing the overall efficacy.

It seems that the new productivity schemes at DaxStreet are working as the website has been making some significant strides in the automotive news space over the past few months. Recently, DaxStreet won the 'Fastest Growing Car News Website Award' as well as the 2021's 'Automotive News Website of the Year Award'. Furthermore, the website has also bagged a nomination for the 'Best Car Review Website' award. In addition to all of that, DaxStreet has also recently opened its first physical office in Surat, Gujarat, with an aim to expand the offline domain even further.