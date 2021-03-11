India's largest food festival Beat Street is coming to you from the August 26th to 28th. Here are the details!

India is home to diverse cultures with varied cuisine options across different regions and communities. No wonder, everyone loves to eat, and the big-time foodies often live to eat. The plethora of food options in the country reflects its rich diversity of different cultures. With every state having a different story about its food, an exclusive art and street food festival is coming up for all of you.

Yes, you read that right. Save your dates and get ready to witness a multicultural food carnival called Beat Street. For all the food lovers, the delicious street food that you have craved from different Indian cities will be available under the same roof. This one-of-a-kind food festival is a three-day event starting from August 26 to August 28. The food carnival will take place at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Interestingly, this will be the debut season of Beat Stree in New Delhi. The food festival will further take place in other Indian cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Raipur and will again come back to New Delhi. Beginning in India's capital city, Beat Street is said to have varied zones built of different Indian cities. The idea is to create the look and feel of a particular city while offering mouth-watering dishes to the guests and visitors.

Moreover, the zones that will be created in the food carnival will have street food and dishes from India's popular cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Well, that sounds interesting as the hardcore food lovers are in for their best street. At the food carnival, more than 50 restaurants will participate from these cities to serve tasty dishes to everyone.

If you thought that food is merely the only highlight at the festival, there will be various other forms of entertainment. At the event, many established music artists like Akcent, Seede Maut, Jillionaire, Prabhdeep, Willy William, Lisa Mishra and The Yellow Diary among others will be performing live. In addition, the carnival will have a unique setup of art installations and exhibitions like the sneaker zone, vintage market and other art stalls for creative artists.

For ages above 16, the event organisers have taken all the safety measures of following the COVID-19 protocol. With the entry tickets priced at Rs 449/-, there's a VIP section for guests with tickets priced at Rs 999/-.

