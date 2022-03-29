Joban Randhawa is now Australia administrator of Sikh aid

Almost all of us believe in helping others and reducing their sorrows but we don’t start doing it until we reach a certain stage when we are stable in our lives and have earned enough to share with others. However, there are very few people in this world who are so passionate about helping others that they start doing it from a very young age and they can go to any extent to bring smiles on the faces that were in tears due to their sufferings.

Joban Randhawa is also one of those very few humanitarians who think about the downtrodden first, even before himself or his family members. Joban is associated with Sikh Aid, an NGO which operates worldwide and has been formed on the Sikh principle of “Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vandh Chakho”. Joban loved to get involved in Seva and soon he became a popular name among people. Sikh Aid is involved in various social activities such as providing langar (free food) to the hungry, offering free education to the kids of poor families especially from rural areas, taking care of menstruation hygiene management (MHM) of females of poor families by distributing sanitary pads free of cost, taking care of senior citizens especially who have been abandoned by their families, etc.

The volunteers of Sikh Aid ensure that they reach each and every person who needs their help, particularly in those areas which have experienced national calamity such as flood, earthquake or got hit by cyclone. Many times Joban Randhawa and his NGO have not only provided free food to the people in cyclone-affected areas but also rebuilt their houses.

After providing help to the people of India, Joban Randhawa and his NGO have now started doing social work in other countries as well. Recently, Joban who used to be the managing trustee of the NGO has been appointed as the administrator of Sikh Aid in Australia. Last time when cyclone hit Australia, Joban Randhawa and Sikh Aid worked in coordination with the local organizations and made sure that some vital and necessary items such as non-perishable food, water and medicines were delivered promptly and reached the people who were affected with the cyclone as soon as possible.

There is no denying the fact that the passion and hunger of Joban Randhawa of helping more and more people will certainly result in providing immediate help to the needy in Australia but at one fell swoop, it will also improve the image of Indians and respect for them in the eyes of the native citizens.

We congratulate Joban Randhawa for this new responsibility that has been bestowed on him! Hopefully, he will fulfill it with utmost sincerity and enthusiasm and make Sikh Aid a household name in that corner of the world.