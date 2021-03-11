Jos Buttler: The Best Player in the World and Kevin Pietersen’s New Favorite

Kevin Pietersen praises Jos Buttler after his smashing third century in the IPL T20 2022 and also offers insights on some of the pain points of the ongoing tournament and players

The IPL season is mid-way, and the atmosphere is getting competitive. Amidst all the heavy sixes and wickets, Jos Buttler is getting popular among experts. Pietersen, the former batsman and commentator has made a declaration that Buttler is the ‘the best T20 batter in the world.’ He also shared insights on Mumbai Indians’ opening performance and how the top names might be struggling.

Jos Buttler: The best in the world

Buttler’s recent performance as the Rajasthan Royals batsman has turned the eyes of spectators and experts. His last three centuries against Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians were sensational.

His last century was against the Delhi Capitals, where he scored 116 runs from 65 balls with nine fours and nine sixes. The cricketer has left everyone behind in the competition and is very close to breaking Virat Kohli’s record as the top run-scorer in a single season, with his exceptional performance.

Expressing his views on Buttler’s performance, Pietersen said, “Jos Buttler has made a fabulous start to the IPL. He’s the best T20 batter in the world at the moment, by a mile.”

“His array of shots and his execution of shots is unmatched, but I also love his calmness and his presence of mind in the middle,” said Pietersen while expressing how KL Rahul shares similar skills.

He continued, “That’s what sets these guys apart. They are very calm and very calculated, and then have phenomenal shot-making and ball-striking.”

IPL’22 is a “catastrophe” for the Mumbai Indians team

With their horrible beginning, Mumbai Indians face the consequences of losing their star players. The former legend also expressed his views on the Mumbai Indians team selection, wondering why the team compromised its bowling and lost Trent Boult during the IPL auctions.

He said, “Left-arm seamers are such a valuable commodity in the shorter form of the game because of the different angle and Boult is as good as it gets. He’s world-class.”

Three-format players require a six-month break as per Pietersen

He expressed how several players, especially three-format players like Kohli, Jonny Bairstow, and Rohit Sharma, appear spent currently due to their continuous matches. He explained the stress on these players with the crazy cricket schedule.

Pietersen said, “Honestly, I think these guys need a six-month break. Get away to the US, to London, to wherever else where travel is unrestricted. Clear your head, come back and rack up the runs again. It’s unrealistic, but it would do some of these guys the world of good.”

While concluding, Pietersen stated how the addition of two new teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, has led to a healthy competition and brought freshness to the IPL format.

While all cricket fans await the winners, per Pietersen, Buttler is definitely going to be the talk of the season. “We are running out of adjectives and superlatives (to describe Buttler's performance),” said Pietersen.