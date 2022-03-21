Jyotsna Reddy’s Beauty Brand GlamHour launches Inclusive Lipsticks for all

If you are a skincare fanatic, Chances are you're most likely to search for makeup products with skin-loving ingredients. We know the obsession with these lip products, and it is inevitable. But let’s face the fact - conventional colour cosmetics products have a composition of some ingredients that you need to be aware of. These products not only constitute certain toxins lingering inside them but also are devoid of ingredients that promote the hydration of your lips. But here is some good news! You can always count on lipsticks with skin-friendly ingredients. Such lip products are a safe and clean way to get that perfect pout without feeling bad!
With passion and a quest for high-performance products, Jyotsna Reddy launched GlamHour to redefine beauty norms. Not only has this brand have an inclusive range, but also is cruelty–free.
Feel free to resort to GlamHour which offers an exclusive range of lipsticks with skin-loving ingredients for lipstick lovers. These lipsticks are not only free from harmful toxins like parabens, phthalate, triclosan, etc. but also have naturally-derived actives. The formulations of these lipsticks are expertly-designed lipsticks. They have got their conditioning from a Rich blend of oils and emollients. These super ingredients provide intense hydration to your lips and prevent them from getting dry. What’s more? These crème de la crème lipsticks have filters that create a special slip effect to make them user friendly. Not just this!
Fan of dark and bold colours? Fancy light lip colours? No matter what you fancy, GlamHour’s lipsticks have got you covered. Reason – GlamHour has launched 100 varying shades for its lip range, from reds and maroons to pinks and nudes. So, you are sure to get something you like!
The brand's lipsticks are also imbued with gloss inducing ingredients to bring high shine when applied to lips. You will not only love the dimensional colours but will also love that glossy shine! So, add definition to your lips with GlamHour’s lipsticks with additional goodness of ingredients.
