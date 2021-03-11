Kelly OhGee Sheds Light On The Difference Between Working Hard And Working Smart

Kelly OhGee Sheds Light On The Difference Between Working Hard And Working Smart

If you had to choose between working hard and working smart, what would you choose? It's not a difficult choice. None of us in our hearts of hearts would choose strife and toil over ease and comfort. While the choice is easy, what's tough is what comes after making a choice – How does one work smart? In other words, what does 'working smart' really mean? Here are 4 differences between working hard and working smart, according to Kelly OhGee. 

  

Uni-focus vs. Multi-focus 

A horse, to stay on track, needs blinders. That's good for horses, not humans. Most people see hard work as a virtue. Kelly OhGee adds, "They don't realize that it soon turns into a crippling dogma. It robs our freedom and narrows our minds and vision. It keeps us focused on one possibility and blinds us to the others. It limits imagination, creativity, and collaboration. In short, it brings down our potential to think, explore and grow. On the other hand, smart work lets our curiosity thrive. It broadens our horizons and expands our vision."  

  

Balance Vs. Imbalance 

Have you heard of the man who looked at the forest and couldn't see it for it was full of trees? Such is the man who works hard, ignoring the other vital aspects of life. For Kelly OhGee, it's about being practical, "As the world gets competitive day-by-day, the hue and cry for work-life balance get louder and louder. People work hard, ignoring their families, friends, and even themselves. Hard work could be life-destructive. But smart work takes a look at life's goals in a more realistic, practical, and wholesome way. Smart work allows you to plan for the next vacation as sincerely as you plan for your next business presentation."  

  

 Isolation Vs. Collaboration 

No two humans are ever the same. The world is large, and the people of the world are varied in their skills, talents, and strength. For Kelly OhGee "Smart work makes space for new possibilities by bringing together different skills and knowledge in collaboration. Hard work, on the other hand, has little time for anything out of the script. It is most comfortable with the tried and tested rigmarole."  

  

Soulful Vs. Soulless 

Hard work is all brain and muscles, clock-work coordination that resembles a soulless computer. Smart work, on the other hand, Kelly OhGee believes, "gives you the time to look at your work with love and pride. It keeps the mind composed and in harmony to let you express your individuality through your work."  

  

Success, the coveted muse, her teasing presence ever so near, yet to attain her and make her our own, a distant possibility. The universal quest to succeed in all our endeavors, whatever they may be, unites us as one. However, what separates us in this quest is the path we choose to take to reach success. Some choose the way of strife, toil, and hard work. Some choose the way of dedication, balance, and smart work. And those who choose the latter understand that success is not the destination; it is indeed the journey itself.  

 

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Sports

FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India

3
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

4
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

5
Delhi

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

6
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

7
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

8
World

Amid India's concerns, Chinese ‘spy ship’ docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country

9
Punjab

Scout commissioner dies of heart attack during Independence Day function

10
Nation

BJP top brass to hold meeting with party’s Bihar core group today

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port

Amid India's concerns, Chinese ‘spy ship’ docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country

Ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ ...

India’s security establishment keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Sri Lanka

India’s security establishment keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Sri Lanka

Apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vess...

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health

Two legislators from the Congress, one from Jitin Ram Manjhi...

Two ITBP personnel killed, 37 others injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty

India banned by FIFA, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights

FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India

In the wake of latest development, Centre sought urgent hear...

Cities

View All

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youth seen fitting ‘bomb’ in vehicle outside cop's house

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

Six-years-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

Six-year-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts