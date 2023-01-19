Know more about the man who transforms  basketball in india Rupinder Brar

Sports carry a significant role in India with a long history. Sports have been a part of tradition, culture, entertainment, and finance. Adding charm to it Rupinder Brar the CEO and director of the Indian National Basketball League (INBL) is empowering a new era in India and helping the sports industry to grow through basketball.

The INBL 5x5 has recently been a successful league with Chennai Heats as a winner of the game. The finals were held in Bangalore at the home ground of Bangalore Kings at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The MVP of the season is scored by Arvind Kumar who is then awarded a 50,000 rs cash prize and the oben electric bike

According to the insights by FIBA, an international basketball federation, this season of INBL 5x5 has helped raise India's ranking on the world stage. Talking about the same Rupinder Brar quoted, “This is a special moment for India as with such leagues we can see rapid growth in the ranking of India and among millions of sports enthusiasts. India is known for its talent and by providing such a platform as INBL many talented sportsmen can have the opportunity to grow. This year the INBL 5x5 has been a successful league and we are planning for many more great matches to be played ahead.

The INBL 2022 was played across four different venues - Kochi, Pune, Delhi, and Bangalore. Teams from six different cities participated in the league from Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi. The players from surrounding areas represented the top talent of India. The award money for the winning team was 40 lakhs which were secured by Chennai Heats.

Earlier, the first set of INBL competitions was held successfully in March-May 2022 with the conduct of the INBL 3x3 Season 1 held in 20 cities across India involving more than 9000 players in four categories - Men, Women, U18 Men, U18 Women. The champions of the INBL 3x3 National Finals, held in May 2022, went on to become the first all-Indian roster to participate in a FIBA 3x3 World Tour event. The quartet that was the INBL 3x3 National U18 champions was exactly the foursome that comprised the Indian National U18 team that won the historic silver medal at the FIBA 3x3 U18 Championship in October last year.

All this became possible with the help of substantial investment done by Chairman of HAI (Headstart Arena India) Rupinder Brar and a group of investors adding the full fledge purpose to increase the popularity of India.

Rupinder Brar has always been a sports enthusiast and always looks for the opportunity to promote India in front of the world with the best talent. Adding to that he quoted, “India is a hub of talent and both of the seasons of INBL were full of these talented sportsmen. I would like to congratulate Chennai Heats for the victory and thank all the teams who took part. Next year it will be big with many more teams around India. Also, I would like to thank all the INBL crew members for making this league possible”

With the help of Headstart Arena and futuristic leaders such as Rupinder Brar today, we can see the growth of sports in India which in all incorporates a better economic climate, more employment opportunities, and a stage for the talented players of India.