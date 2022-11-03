 Kumkumadi Thailam – A Legendary Night Serum : The Tribune India

Kumkumadi Thailam – A Legendary Night Serum


November 03: A compulsive learner who is always looking to pick up new skills, Sanchi Sehgal is a force to reckon with. She is a perfectionist and self-confessed ‘skin-care nerd’ who leads Ozone Signature Range with impeccable attention to detail. Her mission-Understanding skin concerns and delivering state-of-the-art formulations to treat them.

 

With a young, technology-enabled and user-oriented outlook, Sanchi Sehgal founded Ozone Signature- a skincare brand with a research and development, ‘formulation first’ approach to treat skin and hair concerns. She says that when Ozone Group expanded into skincare, it was ensured to approach skincare and concerns with a scientific approach and pharmaceutical infrastructure. This gave birth to our Ozone Signature Range.

 

Ozone Signature range is the natural/organic skin care range made in small batches with homely grown herbs. Ozone Signature Range brings to you a tale as old as time. These classical formulations come from the wisdom of our ancestors, and we are humbled and honored to be able to bring them to you, exactly how they were intended.

There’s beauty in simplicity!

 

Whether you are looking for face oil for acne-prone skin or face cleanser for that flawless complexion, from their latest skincare product launches to all time cult-favorites, buying skincare products online has never been this easy. Whether you are a newbie or a skincare savant, you are sure to find something that will leave you swooning!

 

Ozone Signature is here to win your trust! They are here to address this issue of lack of clarity and clearness through the great range of their potent, time-tested therapies for skin and hair.

 

Ozone Signature Kumkumadi Thailam Pure classical Ayurvedic Taila to deliver optimum nutrition and nourishment to the skin to promote healthy skin and help fight signs of aging. The most popular Ayurvedic oil is mainly for complexion promotion and helps in treating the other skin issues:

 

1.     Uneven Skin Tone/ Discoloration

2.     Hyper Pigmentation

3.     Enlarged Pores

 

Regardless of what type of pigmentation you have, Ozone Signature Kumkumadi Thailam can help lighten up the dark patches on your skin and restore your complexion. Kumkumadi Thailam is a legendary night face serum, mentioned in many Ayurvedic texts for treatment of many complex skin problems.

 

The name ‘Kumkumadi’ comes from its key ingredient, saffron (Kumkuma in Sanskrit)- one of the most precious medicinal spices in the world. This traditionally handcrafted recipe is infused with a balanced combination of saffron, vetiver, sandalwood, Indian madder, licorice and other beneficial herbs prescribed in the Ayurvedic classic texts.

 

Rich in antioxidants and soothing ingredients, Kumkumadi Tailam rapidly gets soaked deep into all layers of the skin. It nourishes the skin while visibly brightening it, improving texture, and evening out the skin tone.

 

It contains saffron which has extremely beneficial healing properties and goat’s milk, source for lactic acid to gently exfoliate the skin.

Apply Kumkumadi Thailam at night for at least 21-30 days to see results. Skin will continue to improve in texture, tone, and brightness with regular use.

 

Your skin goes through many stresses throughout the day and using the right skin products in the right way is very important to keep your skin healthy.

 

At Ozone Signature, we take pride in delivering the formulations to you in their most authentic form.

 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Ozone Group shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

 

