Live Life At Full Throttle – Humza Lokhandwala’s message to his followers

Live Life At Full Throttle – Humza Lokhandwala’s message to his followers

Humza Lokhandwala, originally from Surat is a digital marketer who has landed in this field after a huge hassle. He was part of almost 6 fields or occupations that didn’t go right. Back-to-back career blockages had made this man helpless and vulnerable. However, he never stopped trying as he made way for success to approach him. He realised that people around him changed their attitudes radically. It was their absolute disbelief in him that changed into an inspiration as he saw flying colours in his field. He worried a lot about what society thinks of him. He is glad that this attitude changed. He has evolved so much that he wishes his followers to also gain insight from his experience

 

Humza Lokhandwala has taken “Life is a game” quite seriously. To reach an endpoint in the game, there will be some ups and sometimes you also will be taken down. The only way to get defeated is to stop playing. But you don’t stop the game, do you? You rather take it sportingly and enjoy it. And that’s exactly how Humza Lokhandwala wants people to take life. Enjoy the process. Have fun. Handle your life sportingly and don’t get discouraged by losses. Rather let it come under your spirit so that you can come back stronger. He thinks that people genuinely are living under stress mode. They are being a victim of the competition they would not want to be part of. So, either one can actually abide by how the world typically runs or make your own perception of what life means to you. For Humza Lokhandwala, life is Phenomenal, Playful and Spicy.

 

He doesn’t deny that there won’t be challenges. He himself has seen a rough road. Nobody knows etter than him what it is like to face a road block. But he thinks that the final choice is with him how he wishes to go ahead. You can decide how you want to feel about that situation. You can judge how much that situation should affect you. So, if you can understand this and only let things affect you the way you can tolerate, you are good to go.

 

He wishes to sparkle people’s life by adding a pinch of playfulness. He wants people to live various dynamics of life. He wants to be the beacon of inspiration so they also start to vibrate at that frequency &amp; spread joy. He is frequently active on Instagram and Facebook with thousands of followers and provides content that helps them to brand themselves. He doesn’t forget to give a dose of fun apart from the informational content. He says, “life’s too boring to just share about biz all the time &amp; not have real connection.” So, he makes sure that his account also has a lot of fun related material giving his followers a variety of content. He wants his people to take life in a light hearted manner and cherish the moments well.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

2
Punjab

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

3
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

4
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

5
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

6
Haryana

Haryana mayors, zila parishad chiefs to have say in ACRs of IAS, HCS officers

7
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

8
Comment

A digital health revolution to empower citizens

9
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

10
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

Don't Miss

View All
‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

Top Stories

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Naveen Shekharappa is a resident of Karnataka

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was...

All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary

All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary

Over the next three days, 26 flights scheduled to bring back...

Watch: Russian missile strikes central square in Ukraine's Kharkiv, damages Soviet-era building

Watch: Russian missile strikes central square in Ukraine's Kharkiv, damages Soviet-era building

‘Undisguised terror’, says Zelenskyy as six bodies pulled fr...

Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India, accuses sections of Indian media of undesirable narrative

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

Accuses sections of Indian media of undesirable narrative

Cities

View All

Parents slam govt for ‘lax approach’

Parents of students stuck in Ukraine slam Indian Govt for 'lax approach'

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Amritsar double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

Municipal Corporation house nod to Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh

Mohali: Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Stray menace: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to rework bylaws on pets

Panchkula doctor duped of Rs 7.50L in garb of selling car on OLX

Deadline for veterinary hospital in Chandigarh — March 31, 2023

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi govt for withdrawal

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

Ukraine: ‘No help’ for those on eastern side

Ukraine crisis: No food, water or safe passage for Indians, rue pupils

Indian students hopping trains, from one border to another in Ukraine

Jalandhar: 16-yr-old paralysed, family says it happened 5 days after Covid jab

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

Ludhiana: All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Patiala hospital study

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University