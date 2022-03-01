Live Life At Full Throttle – Humza Lokhandwala’s message to his followers

Humza Lokhandwala, originally from Surat is a digital marketer who has landed in this field after a huge hassle. He was part of almost 6 fields or occupations that didn’t go right. Back-to-back career blockages had made this man helpless and vulnerable. However, he never stopped trying as he made way for success to approach him. He realised that people around him changed their attitudes radically. It was their absolute disbelief in him that changed into an inspiration as he saw flying colours in his field. He worried a lot about what society thinks of him. He is glad that this attitude changed. He has evolved so much that he wishes his followers to also gain insight from his experience

Humza Lokhandwala has taken “Life is a game” quite seriously. To reach an endpoint in the game, there will be some ups and sometimes you also will be taken down. The only way to get defeated is to stop playing. But you don’t stop the game, do you? You rather take it sportingly and enjoy it. And that’s exactly how Humza Lokhandwala wants people to take life. Enjoy the process. Have fun. Handle your life sportingly and don’t get discouraged by losses. Rather let it come under your spirit so that you can come back stronger. He thinks that people genuinely are living under stress mode. They are being a victim of the competition they would not want to be part of. So, either one can actually abide by how the world typically runs or make your own perception of what life means to you. For Humza Lokhandwala, life is Phenomenal, Playful and Spicy.

He doesn’t deny that there won’t be challenges. He himself has seen a rough road. Nobody knows etter than him what it is like to face a road block. But he thinks that the final choice is with him how he wishes to go ahead. You can decide how you want to feel about that situation. You can judge how much that situation should affect you. So, if you can understand this and only let things affect you the way you can tolerate, you are good to go.

He wishes to sparkle people’s life by adding a pinch of playfulness. He wants people to live various dynamics of life. He wants to be the beacon of inspiration so they also start to vibrate at that frequency & spread joy. He is frequently active on Instagram and Facebook with thousands of followers and provides content that helps them to brand themselves. He doesn’t forget to give a dose of fun apart from the informational content. He says, “life’s too boring to just share about biz all the time & not have real connection.” So, he makes sure that his account also has a lot of fun related material giving his followers a variety of content. He wants his people to take life in a light hearted manner and cherish the moments well.